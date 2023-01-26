Engage Technologies Group and APX Platform Announce Merger to Form Full-Service, Medical Practice Management, Business Insights, and Patient Engagement Solution

Companies Combine Synergistic Technology and Business Models to Increase Revenue, Profitability and Productivity as well as Improve Patient Engagement Worldwide

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, Inc ., a cloud-based SaaS company that has invented a powerful technology platform that seamlessly unites marketing automation, expertly curated content, omnichannel communications and mobile intelligence into a single patient engagement solution, is merging with APX Platform , a multi-dimensional, training, growth, and peak performance solution that combines all aspects of a practice into a singular lens, to form a full-service, medical practice management, and business insight solution. The combination of the two synergistic technology platforms and business models will help practices increase revenue, productivity, and profitability as well as improve patient engagement and satisfaction worldwide.

Engage Technologies Merges with APX Platform to Transform Patient Education and Practice Optimization for Healthcare

Engage delivers critical information to patients at the height of interest and critical moment of need via its proprietary mobile intelligence technology. APX Platform provides a Learning Management System focused on the medical aesthetics market that includes training modules, financial analytical tools, business analytic dashboards to manage KPIs. The two companies announced Thursday that they are working on an agreement to merge. The newly merged company will operate under the Engage Technologies Group banner, and APX Platform will be marketed as "APX Platform powered by Engage". Together, they are strategically and technologically positioned to reshape the healthcare industry and build a stronger brand by helping remove patient barriers to knowledge, optimizing provider/patient communication, improving healthcare practice management in the areas of sales, finance, operations, and translating business insights into strategic actions that drive proven results. The merger not only creates an expanded and cross-pollinated network , but also significantly augments the joint capabilities to effectively service enterprises, practices, and patients end-to-end.

Engage Technologies Group has a proven track record of improving patient outcomes and optimizing sales force performance working with top healthcare practitioners leading global enterprises in the Ocular, Dental, Aesthetic, and Healthcare markets to help increase patient engagement, adherence, and persistence. APX Platform brings strong expertise with practices of all sizes and stages of business within the world of Aesthetics, helping them to increase practice efficiency, and profitability by analyzing their data to make strategic informed business decisions, and train every member of their team to drive more revenue into the practice.

"The merger with APX solidifies our strategy to focus on improving top-line and bottom-line results for healthcare practices while delivering superior patient outcomes," said former Apple executive C. Lloyd Mahaffey, CEO, Engage Technologies Group, who will continue to lead the combined entity.

"APX Platform, working one-on-one with clients and understanding their pain points and gaps in knowledge, has developed the necessary tools and resources not available anywhere else and rolled them into a robust, impactful singular solution based on our combined 30+ years of experience and proven methodologies that have driven millions of dollars in revenue for aesthetics practices all over the world," said Terri Ross, Founder and Co-CEO, APX Platform.

Co-CEO of APX Platform Izhak Musli agrees. "Combining the companies will allow us to deliver a much greater technological solution to the healthcare industry. It's a complete game changer for how educational content and data can be both delivered, analyzed, and executed."

About Engage Technologies Group

Engage Technologies Group, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Northwest, specializes in marketing communication technologies and content services for healthcare providers and enterprises serving the healthcare industry. Engage closes knowledge and communication gaps by digitally marrying intent with curated, critical knowledge at the height of interest and critical moment of need. For more information, please visit engagetg.com.

About APX Platform

APX Platform, founded by renowned practice consultant Terri Ross, is a business insights, employee education, training, and data analytics technology platform solution that optimizes employee productivity via on-demand Sales, Finance, and Operations training courses; translates EMR/Practice Management data into actionable KPIs via financial calculator templates and industry benchmarking. For more information, please visit apxplatform.com.



