Harrison on 5th by Senior Star Coming Soon

New senior living community in downtown Columbus open to residents in early spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Star is pleased to announce today that its newest senior living community, Harrison on 5th, will open in early spring.

Harrison on 5th by Senior Star (PRNewswire)

We are committed to providing a culture that honors heritage and leads with heart

Construction is near completion on the five-story building located at 579 West 5th Avenue. With 170+ modern apartments, this metropolitan community will offer a home filled with culture-rich opportunities and distinctive programming for independent living residents as well as innovative experiences and heartfelt care for assisted living and memory care residents.

Located in the historically registered Near Northside District and minutes from The Ohio State University campus, this unique property will provide Columbus residents a dynamic and diverse community. In addition to its well-equipped and modern apartments, Harrison on 5th will feature cutting-edge programming along with multiple dining venues, activity areas and common space for socializing.

Having placed a special value on this property in their portfolio, Harrison on 5th owners selected Senior Star to manage the community given its respected brand and industry-leading reputation. With longstanding roots in Ohio, Senior Star's Dublin Retirement Village has offered exceptional service and programming as well as community education and training for more than 25 years.

"We are thrilled to call downtown Columbus home to the newest member of the Senior Star family,'' said Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers. "We have been entrusted with the management of this upscale senior living community and are committed to providing a culture that honors heritage, leads with heart and promises to 'do for each other with love.' Harrison on 5th is a unique addition to our portfolio. We are excited to provide opportunities for seniors to be immersed in everything this thriving area has to offer while enjoying culturally rich opportunities, innovative experiences and exceptional service within the community. We can't wait to welcome residents and families to a place where everyone is recognized by name."

Pre-leasing and hard hat tours are available now. For more information about the offerings at Harrison on 5th by Senior Star and to schedule a tour, call 614.721.3766 or visit the website www.seniorstar.com/harrisonon5th. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HarrisonOn5th.

About Senior Star

Senior Star is a family-owned company founded in 1976 that has become a nationally recognized industry leader for providing quality and innovative services to America's seniors. Their portfolio includes ownership and/or management of eight retirement communities in four states offering independent living, assisted living and memory support. Harrison on 5th in Columbus became the newest member of the Senior Star family in 2023. Learn more at www.seniorstar.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senior Star