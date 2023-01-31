Cambium Networks Increases Momentum in Defense and Security Programs

Rapidly deployable broadband communications infrastructure supports multiple missions in both garrison and tactical operations

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced that its fixed wireless infrastructure solutions continue to evolve and support broadband applications for national defense, border security, first responders, garrison operations and theater communications. Cambium Networks has demonstrated technical leadership, performance, and survivability in harsh conditions in defense and security applications around the world for over fifteen years.

"There are no second chances when it comes to mission critical defense communications. Whether it's during conflict or providing support at ports and bases, the military needs a dependable communications program that just works—the first time and every time," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Cambium Networks' broadband solutions provide superior performance and are proven to withstand harsh, evolving conditions."

Since the second quarter of 2022, Cambium Networks has been awarded contracts for multiple global defense and security programs, including:

Selected for a Major Tactical Defense Program of Record refresh — second iteration

U.S. Army: Microwave radio contract — second iteration

U.S. Army: Backhaul radio contract for the National Training Center

U.S. Navy: Approved the Cambium Networks cnMatrix™ TX series Ethernet switch with an Authority to Operate (ATO) for a major program of record

U.S. Marine Corps: Microwave radio contract for USMC Training Program of Record

U.S. Air Force: Awarded project in support of NATO

Abroad: Awarded three large contracts for defense programs in Western and Eastern Europe and Africa

Ongoing projects:

Successfully completed Government Acceptance Testing (GAT) for a large U.S. Army program

Successfully completed Factory Acceptance Test for two MoD programs in Europe and Africa

Delivering products to several Department of Justice (DoJ) video networks

Shipping products for Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps

Product Updates:

PTP 78700 , a Microwave Line-of-Sight (MLoS) radio operating in the 7 and 8 GHz band, received JF-12 (Joint Frequency Allocation-to-Equipment Process) spectrum certification by the US Government. This certification allows defense and security customers additional licensed spectrum to deploy MLoS programs as an alternative to the already congested NATO Band 4 and unlicensed 5 GHz bands.



National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) under certificate #4243 . The PTP 700 operates in NATO Band 4, 4.4 – 4.9 GHz, but also bridges from 4.9 GHz to 5.875 GHz, providing a high level of frequency agility. The PTP 700's embedded dynamic spectrum optimization (DSO) was also recently updated to further enhance its ability to address electronic counter measures like adversary jamming and interception capabilities. PTP 700 's FIPS 140-2 accreditation was re-verified by the. The PTP 700 operates in NATO Band 4, 4.4 – 4.9 GHz, but also bridges from 4.9 GHz to 5.875 GHz, providing a high level of frequency agility. The PTP 700's embedded dynamic spectrum optimization (DSO) was also recently updated to further enhance its ability to address electronic counter measures like adversary jamming and interception capabilities.

Service Updates:

Cambium's ONE Network provides a complete networking infrastructure portfolio along with cnMatrix ™ for the entire network, enabling:

Simplified operations with a secure converged network.

Implement intelligent automation across all elements .

Deliver consistently predictable performance.

"Cambium Networks has recently achieved notable accreditations on two purpose built fixed wireless broadband network solutions," said Ryan Peterson, Global Defense and Security Sales Director, Cambium Networks. "Defense and national security network operators can now include cnMatrix ™ Routing and Switching systems and Microwave Line of Site MLoS Turn-Key Connectivity Kits in their plans."

Cambium Networks' federal and defense solutions are proven wireless communications for military battlefield, border, garrison and infrastructure applications with the following accreditations:

NIST FIPS 140-2 validation

NTIA SPS (Spectrum Planning Subcommittee) certification

JF-12 (Joint Frequency Allocation-to-Equipment Process) spectrum certification

MIL- STD-810

Multiple layers of FIPS-validated security including physical, certificate, and over-the-air-rekey security

TAA compliant hardware and ancillary items

Ancillary equipment adheres to RoHS 3 standards

