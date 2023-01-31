LG DEMONSTRATES AWARD-WINNING 2023 CLEANING INNOVATIONS AT KBIS

Enhanced All-in-One Laundry Solutions, Design-Forward Air Purifying Furniture and Gaming-Changing Shoe Care and Storage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is demonstrating unique 2023 laundry, cleaning and air care innovations – led by updated models of LG's highly acclaimed WashTower™ vertical laundry solution and the all-new PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, and Styler® ShoeCase and ShoeCare systems – this week at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show.

The WashTower Compact is ideal for a one-to-two-member household with reduced width and depth but still offers a large capacity. (PRNewswire)

Changing The Laundry Game

The revolutionary WashTower laundry center offers the benefits of a stacked washer and dryer pair but with additional space-saving benefits and controls within reach. For even more flexibility when space is limited, the WashTower is now available in a compact size. The WashTower Compact is ideal for a one-to-two-member household with reduced width and depth but still offers a large capacity.

The WashTower Compact also features a lower height that allows for comfortable and convenient access to the dryer, easier filter management, and the ability to install the unit in rooms with lower ceilings. Requiring less installation space than a stackable or side-by-side washer and dryer pair of the same capacity, the relatively small model frees up space in the kitchen or laundry room to conveniently store detergents, fabric softeners, and linen.

In its original size, the WashTower is now available with an updated Center Control™ panel. The 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen provides a user-friendly, intuitive experience by displaying information about usage and laundry status. Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork. LG's advanced AI DD™ (artificial intelligence/direct-drive) technology provides optimal washing performance by detecting load size, fabric softness and soil level. The unit is compatible with LG ThinQ Care, which helps to ensure optimal performance and extend product lifespan by providing useful tips and guides.

Due to its ventless design and heat-pump technology, the dryer uses less energy1 and offers a more flexible installation. It also helps remove a potential fire hazard by using water to push lint through the drain hose. With LG's Dual Inverter Heat Pump system and Direct Drive™ motor, users can have peace of mind from lower drying temperatures and delicate 6-motion washing for better protection.

Designing The Air Care Experience

The new PuriCare Aero Furniture is modern furniture with built-in air purifiers, offering air purifying solutions without sacrificing design. Users can pick from two table-top shapes (round or track) and three colors (Crème Rose, Crème Yellow and Crème Grey) to find an air purifier that accentuates the aesthetic of their space, along with providing convenient user-friendly features.

The upper surface provides a useful place for storing household items or displaying decorative objects. It also integrates convenient controls on its underside for powering the device on/off, and for managing its airflow modes and mood lighting features. Positioned near the edge of the tabletop is a series of small indicators denoting Wi-Fi connectivity, air quality, air flow strength and upgrade status.2

Owners can conveniently charge their smartphones and wireless earbuds via the tabletop's built-in wireless charger3 and create a customized atmosphere with the mood lighting feature, which can be easily controlled via the ThinQ app. Enjoy advanced air purification with the Aero Furniture's multi-stage filtration, which combines LG's Ultra-fine Filter, Dust Collector Filter and Deodorization Filter, bringing the ultimate in comfort to the home.

Reimagining Shoe Care and Storage Solutions

The award-winning LG Styler® ShoeCare and LG Styler ShoeCase deliver an unparallel design and function with an innovative space-friendly solution for cleaning, storing and showcasing shoes. The Styler ShoeCare system offers optimal cleaning of various shoe types, including leather, suede and sneakers with its 10 different courses. It controls its use of TrueSteam™ depending on the type and material of shoes to refresh and sanitize the shoe.

The ShoeCare system can refresh up to four pairs of shoes in up to 37 minutes, operating at just 35 decibels. The convenient LG Styler ShoeCare also boasts LG's unique multiple Moving Nozzle,™ which dries out the insides of the shoes after they're refreshed and can be effortlessly adjusted according to the height of each pair. The Dual Care System feature allows users to clean two different types of shoes with different material care needs at the same time.

In addition to creating the ideal environment for protecting shoes against humidity and fabric-discoloring UV light4, the Styler ShoeCase is a great way for shoe enthusiasts to show off their favorite pairs, offering interior features such as a 360-degree rotating turntable and wide array of mood lighting options that can be controlled via your smartphone. The modular design makes it possible to stack up to four cases on top of one another, or in conjunction with the ShoeCare system, giving owners the ability to customize their shoe storage system.

LG offers access to a range of services for the LG Styler ShoeCase and ShoeCare via the ThinQ app that lets users remotely control and monitor the Styler® ShoeCase and ShoeCare for even more convenience.

LG will be showcasing its latest innovations at its booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, # W3045) during KBIS 2023, Jan. 31-Feb 2 in Las Vegas.

1 When compared with comparable vented dryer, based on Intertek testing in normal cycle, 8.45 lb. load, WKHC202HBA vs. vented Dryer DLEX4000W (December 2021).

2 Upgrade indicator lights up when an update is being installed via the LG ThinQ app.

3 Wireless charging available for compatible smartphones and wireless earbuds only. Provides fast charging for Samsung Galaxy (9-10W) and Apple iPhone (7.5W) smartphones. Charging speed may vary by device, usage, charging conditions and other factors.

4 LG Styler ShoeCase panels are coated with ultraviolet light absorber, helping to prevent discoloration caused by sunlight or fluorescent lighting.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

jl.lavina@lge.com

917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

770 653 7239

The new PuriCare Aero Furniture is modern furniture with built-in air purifiers, offering air purifying solutions without sacrificing design. (PRNewswire)

The award-winning LG Styler® ShoeCare and LG Styler ShoeCase deliver an unparallel design and function with an innovative space-friendly solution for cleaning, storing and showcasing shoes. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA