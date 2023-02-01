Heartland Dental Celebrates Record Growth Year in 2022 with Continued Expansion Planned in 2023

-- Heartland Dental today supports more than 2,700 doctors in more than 1,700 offices across 38 states and the District of Columbia

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental, the nation's largest dental support organization, enters 2023 with confidence after achieving strong growth in 2022, adding 151 practices to its network of supported practices through the Company's de novo and affiliation programs. Last year, the company collaborated to open 84 de novo locations and affiliated with 67 newly supported practices, ending the year with supporting more than 2,700 doctors in more than 1,700 offices across 38 states and the District of Columbia.

(PRNewsfoto/Heartland Dental) (PRNewswire)

Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and Chief Executive Officer, shared, "We have repeatedly outperformed our overall growth numbers, which can be attributed to our unique value proposition of being doctor-led, the trust that doctors place in our resources, and the dedication of our network of business and support professionals. Our outlook for Heartland Dental's long-term growth is very optimistic, as we continue to be focused on our mission to help doctors and their teams deliver the highest quality dental care to the communities they serve."

Continuing to build the strongest affiliations in the industry

Heartland Dental continues to affiliate with diverse dental practices across the nation, expanding the company's portfolio across general and specialty dentistry. Affiliations closed in 2022 spanned Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, Oregon, North Carolina, Michigan, and Florida.

Rise of De Novos

In 2022, Heartland Dental collaborated to open 84 state-of-the-art de novos – a company record – in growing markets with dental care needs, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, and Iowa. The Company will continue to invest in high demand areas, already opening their first de novo in Idaho early this year.

Heartland Dental remains dedicated to the company's doctor-led support model

Heartland Dental was established by a dentist, for dentists and the Company's doctor-led culture and business model enables their supported doctors to focus on the clinical aspects of their practice while not having to worry about the day-to-day non-clinical administrative workflow.

In 2023, Heartland Dental is seeking to build upon the success of 2022 by affiliating with regional dental support organizations (DSOs), group practices and individual doctors who are passionate about dentistry, may offer dental specialties, are located in high-growth markets, and looking to take their practice(s) to the next level.

"As the healthcare industry deals with a complex external environment, our footprint and vast network of supported doctors benefit from the combined strength of being a Heartland supported doctor. Our dedicated support teams work tirelessly on doctors' behalf to provide world-class continuing education, negotiate the best pricing on supplies and labs and partner with payors, so doctors can focus on what matters most – their patients," said Mark Greenstein, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer for Heartland Dental. "Whether a doctor is looking for work-life balance, growth, or preparing for retirement, Heartland Dental has much to offer. We are focused on serving our doctors' needs and are constantly advancing our level of support services."

For more information on Heartland Dental's support services, visit heartland.com/the-doctor-difference.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 2,700 doctors in over 1,700 locations across 38 states and the District of Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit heartland.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President, Communications + Content

media@heartland.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heartland Dental