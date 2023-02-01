Icahn Enterprises L.P. Issues Statement Regarding Auto Plus

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP) owns or controls a number of companies that have been quite successful over the years. However, in the case of IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Auto Plus"), an aftermarket parts distributor held within the Automotive segment of IEP, various factors have negatively impacted this business as well as the industry in general, including lessened demand, supply chain disruptions, an inflationary environment and the effects of COVID-19. Therefore, on January 31, 2023, Auto Plus determined to file a voluntary chapter 11 case. This proceeding is limited to Auto Plus and will not have a significant impact on IEP.

Since acquiring Auto Plus, IEP has invested significantly in transformation and restructuring initiatives and has loaned significant amounts to Auto Plus but has obviously been disappointed in the results of these investments and the continued losses that Auto Plus has experienced. As a result, IEP has determined that it would no longer be prudent to continue to loan money to Auto Plus at this juncture unless done in connection with a restructuring process.

Auto Plus expects to continue to operate its business in the ordinary course and also plans to run a sale process for substantially all of its assets during the chapter 11 case.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will" or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected future business and financial performance of Icahn Enterprises and its subsidiaries. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks related to the Chapter 11 cases, including, but not limited to, obtaining bankruptcy court approval with respect to the motions in the Chapter 11 cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 cases on Auto Plus and IEP, and on the interests of various constituents, bankruptcy court rulings in the Chapter 11 cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 cases in general, the length of time Auto Plus will operate under the Chapter 11 cases, risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 cases on Auto Plus's and IEP's liquidity or results of operations; Auto Plus's ability to obtain debtor-in possession financing and the amount, terms, and conditions of any such financing; the effects of disruption from the Chapter 11 cases making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, to retain key executives, and to maintain various licenses and approvals necessary for Auto Plusto conduct its business; the consequences of the acceleration of Auto Plus's debt obligations, as well as economic downturns, substantial competition and rising operating costs; risks related to the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, financial markets and industries in which our subsidiaries operate; the impacts from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, including economic volatility and the impacts of export controls and other economic sanctions,; risks related to our investment activities, including the nature of the investments made by the private funds in which we invest, declines in the fair value of our investments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, losses in the private funds and loss of key employees; risks related to our ability to continue to conduct our activities in a manner so as to not be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks related to our energy business, including the volatility and availability of crude oil, other feed stocks and refined products, declines in global demand for crude oil, refined products and liquid transportation fuels as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, unfavorable refining margin (crack spread), interrupted access to pipelines, significant fluctuations in nitrogen fertilizer demand in the agricultural industry and seasonality of results; risks related to our automotive activities and exposure to adverse conditions in the automotive industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to our food packaging activities, including competition from better capitalized competitors, inability of our suppliers to timely deliver raw materials, and the failure to effectively respond to industry changes in casings technology; supply chain issues; inflation, including increased costs of raw materials and shipping, including as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict; interest rate increases; labor shortages and workforce availability; risks related to our real estate activities, including the extent of any tenant bankruptcies and insolvencies; risks related to our home fashion operations, including changes in the availability and price of raw materials, and changes in transportation costs and delivery times; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, there may be other factors not presently known to us or which we currently consider to be immaterial that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Past performance in our Investment segment is not indicative of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer

(305) 422-4100

