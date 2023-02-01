Reliable, Long-Lasting Device Protection for the Latest Samsung Galaxy Phones Now Available

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incipio®, an award-winning designer and manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle, today announced sustainable, premium protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The lineup of sleek, modern cases feature superior drop protection, antimicrobial defense, and wireless charging and 5G compatibility for reliable, everyday use. Available in classic colorways, the cases balance innovation, sustainability and performance for consumers to protect their new device in style.

Incipio Announces Sustainable, Protective Case Solutions for New Samsung Galaxy S23 Series (PRNewswire)

Incipio cases for the all-new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices have been certified to meet Samsung performance standards through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP).

"With the launch of the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices, Incipio continues to prioritize reliable protection, innovation and sustainability, delivering products with a purpose," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incipio. "We're proud to offer consumers a product they can trust to protect their device and their investment, while continuing to pursue our social responsibility standards that we take pride in. Whether it's the tried and true two-piece Duo case, the re-engineered Grip or the fully compostable Organicore Clear, Incipio offers a protective case for everyone."

Incipio cases for the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices are made with sustainable materials and offer antimicrobial protection that eliminates and prevents 99.9% of surface bacteria*. Additional features include raised-edge bezels for added screen and camera protection, exceptional scratch and discoloration resistance, and wireless charge compatibility.

Incipio Duo (MSRP: $34.99 ) – Incipio's tried and true two-piece slim case offers 12-foot drop protection with the latest Impact Struts technology. Made with recycled materials, Duo is the next evolutionary step for dual-layer defense, delivering protection you can feel good about for both your phone and the environment. Available in Black, Midnight Navy/ Inkwell Blue, and Scarlet Red / Black with a premium soft-touch feel.

Incipio Grip (MSRP: $44.99 ) – Developed through extensive ergonomic research and testing, Incipio's advanced Grip case features re-engineered tactile X grips on the sides of the case for maximum no-slip hold. Grip's dual-layer, one-piece construction and new Impact Struts technology protect against 14-foot drops. Available in Black and Midnight Navy/ Inkwell Blue.

Incipio Organicore Clear (MSRP: $44.99 ) – A 100% plant-based, compostable, co-molded clear case for those who want to show off their device naturally. Organicore Clear delivers slim and sleek eco-friendly protection from drops up to 14 feet.

Availability:

Incipio cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series are available now at Incipio.com, with select cases also available at Verizon and other retailers nationwide.

Commitment to Environmental Responsibility

As part of its commitment to driving environmental responsibility, Incipio is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, donating 1% of global e-commerce revenue from Incipio.com to support environmental nonprofit partners. Incipio has also been a longtime partner with Eden Reforestation Projects, planting trees in regions most affected by deforestation. To date, Incipio has planted over 1 million trees. Additionally, Incipio's collaboration with Close the Loop USA (CtL) continues to divert waste from landfills by offering users an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

*Excluding Organicore Clear cases. Antimicrobial protection for the case, not the individual.

About Incipio

Incipio creates award-winning innovative solutions designed to enrich today's digital lifestyle through innovative design and reliable device protection. Founded in 1999, Incipio was born in an Orange County, CA garage with a love of tech and a then-novel idea to create protective cases for the mobile phone. Over twenty years later, our category-leading products are a testament to our heritage and passion for enhancing our customers' everyday experiences.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incipio