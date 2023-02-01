Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 22,967 vehicles, an increase of 9.0 percent compared to January 2022. With 24 selling days in January, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 9.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,605 vehicles in January, an increase of 48 percent compared to January 2022.

Sales Highlights

Best-ever January sales of CX-30 with 5,065 vehicles sold.

Best-ever January sales of CX-9 with 3,170 vehicles sold.

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 3,142 vehicles, a decrease of 10.0 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 6,591 vehicles, an increase of 89.7 percent compared to last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































January January YOY % % MTD

January January YOY % % MTD







2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR































Mazda3 1,577 3,470 (54.6) % (54.6) %

1,577 3,470 (54.6) % (54.6) %





Mazda 3 Sdn 1,012 1,430 (29.2) % (29.2) %

1012 1,430 (29.2) % (29.2) %





Mazda 3 HB 565 2,040 (72.3) % (72.3) %

565 2,040 (72.3) % (72.3) %































Mazda6 0 256 (100.0) % (100.0) %

0 256 (100.0) % (100.0) %































MX-5 Miata 724 386 87.6 % 87.6 %

724 386 87.6 % 87.6 %





MX-5 356 135 163.7 % 163.7 %

356 135 163.7 % 163.7 %





MXR 368 251 46.6 % 46.6 %

368 251 46.6 % 46.6 %































CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -





CX-30 5,065 1,818 178.6 % 178.6 %

5065 1,818 178.6 % 178.6 %





CX-5 9,833 12,604 (22.0) % (22.0) %

9833 12,604 (22.0) % (22.0) %





CX-9 3,170 2,512 26.2 % 26.2 %

3170 2,512 26.2 % 26.2 %





CX-50 2,589 0 - -

2589 0 - -





MX-30 9 33 (72.7) % (72.7) %

9 33 (72.7) % (72.7) %































CARS 2,301 4,112 (44.0) % (44.0) %

2,301 4,112 (44.0) % (44.0) %





TRUCKS 20,666 16,967 21.8 % 21.8 %

20,666 16,967 21.8 % 21.8 %































TOTAL 22,967 21,079 9.0 % 9.0 %

22,967 21,079 9.0 % 9.0 %

























































*Selling Days 24 24





24 24





























































