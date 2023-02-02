Babybel is Teaming up with Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen to Create an Unforgettable 'First Time' Experience for the Vegan-Curious

The iconic snack cheese brand is proving itself as the most trustworthy plant-based cheese to try for your first time.

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You never forget your first, which is why fan-favorite snack cheese brand Babybel® wants to make sure your first time trying plant-based cheese is with someone you trust. In partnership with married couple and actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, the brand is launching the Babybel 'First Time' Experience to support cheese-lovers as they lose their V-card (vegan card, that is).

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, vegan-curious cheese fans can enter to win their own Babybel ‘First Time’ Experience kit. (PRNewswire)

From pacts with friends to mishaps along the way, Jason and Jenny have experienced plenty of their own first times, which is why they are helping take the guesswork out for an unforgettable first time…with Babybel Plant-Based. Just in time for Valentine's Day, fans can enter to win their own Babybel 'First Time' Experience kit. Winners will receive an exclusive Babybel heart-shaped box of plant-based cheese, in addition to other first-time essentials: A set of wine glasses, cheese snacking board, two matching ultra-soft robes, and a cozy blanket. Because after all, you never forget your first.

In the last year, plenty of vegan curious Babybel fans have experienced their own firsts, with Babybel Plant-Based more than doubling sales expectations. This year, even more cheese-lovers are widening their horizons to try the soft and smooth alternative dairy snack developed to taste like Mozzarella cheese.

"Mini Babybel is a delicious, creamy snack for cheese-lovers of all ages, and we're thrilled to be able to continue to grow with our fans and meet different lifestyles and evolving preferences with Babybel Plant-Based," said Melanie Nemoy, Brand Director at Babybel. "We know there can be nervousness and anticipation when it comes to trying your first plant-based cheese. We're excited to make sure the first time is a great one with Babybel Plant-Based, by offering the taste and texture consumers already know and love."

Starting February 2 at 10 a.m. ET through February 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET, consumers can visit BabybelFirstTime2023.dja.com to enter the sweepstakes to win one of their very own Babybel 'First Time' Experience kits curated by Jason, Jenny and Babybel. For additional terms and sweepstakes conditions see BabybelFirstTime2023.dja.com.

Babybel Plant-Based is now available in a six-count bag at Trader Joe's in addition to national grocery retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods, Meijer, HEB, Giant, and select Albertson's and Target stores for an SRP of $5.39. To find Babybel Plant-Based near you, visit babybel.com/en-us/locator .

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel® and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/

Babybel is teaming up with Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen for vegan-curious cheese fans to experience an unforgettable ‘first time.’ (PRNewswire)

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel® is 100 percent real cheese and the portion makes it possible to consume just the right amount, while being ideal to carry around. Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. (PRNewsfoto/Bel Brands USA) (PRNewswire)

