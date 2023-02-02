PredictHQ partners with o9 Solutions to accelerate the demand intelligence revolution

The partnership will enable o9's clients to include verified and enriched event data into their forecasting and planning.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PredictHQ , the demand intelligence company, has today announced a partnership and integration with o9 Solutions , a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making.

The partnership will give o9 Solutions' clients access to PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data, which drives improved forecasting. These improvements lead to increased efficiency and profitability of staffing, pricing and inventory management. PredictHQ covers 19 event categories globally, all of which are available within the o9 Digital Brain platform.

Tracking events for both forecasting and marketing initiatives is an increasingly popular tactic and o9's President and COO Igor Rikalo said has been highly requested by customers. o9' s AI-powered, cloud-native Digital Brain platform powered by its patented Enterprise Knowledge graph technology can scale without constraints. Designed as an open platform, it allows companies to leverage internal and external sources of data—including event information—and convert it into knowledge that allows them to make better and faster planning decisions.

"Events have a huge impact on business, and many of our clients have been seeking an efficient way to include them in their forecasting to increase accuracy and profitability. PredictHQ's event data is enriched specifically for planning and forecasting, making it easier for our clients to access PredictHQ's demand intelligence," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions.

PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown said extending their offering to o9's clients was an exciting proposition for the rapidly growing company.

"Our demand intelligence is already used by some of the largest quick service and grocery retailers in the world, and we're well on our way to making our world leading intelligent event data the default for any company wanting to adapt to the real-world to drive greater accuracy in forecasting and planning. Partnering with an industry leader like o9 Solutions is a dream come true for us as together we can help more companies plan smarter, faster. It really is a 1 + 1 equals 3 kind of partnership," Mr Brown said.

PredictHQ's data is used by companies such as Domino's Pizza, Walgreens, Uber and Accor Hotels. Event data is used by these companies and many more to create more accurate staffing and inventory forecasts as well as inform pricing and marketing strategies.

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com .

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services. PredictHQ's demand intelligence API aggregates events from hundreds of sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand. With PredictHQ, businesses gain a leg up on the competition and remain confident in their ability to meet customers' ever-changing needs. For more information, visit https://www.predicthq.com .

