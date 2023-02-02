Sensorium to Lead Conversation on AI Virtual Beings at LEAP 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium is looking forward to taking part in Leap Tech Conference, one of the world's foremost technology gatherings.

Based out of the Riyadh Front Expo Centre in Saudi Arabia, the second edition of Leap Teach will be taking place between 6-9 February 2023.

In 2022, the tech conference became the largest debut tech event in history, bringing together over 100.000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, 5000 global CEOs, 330 top investors and expert speakers to cover the latest technology topics.

Over $6.4 billion worth of initiatives and programs were announced in connection with the event.

Now back for its latest edition, LEAP will be featuring over 500 speakers, including Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko.

Sasha will be delivering a keynote speech on the topic "AI-Driven Virtual Beings: Re-shaping the future of social connections and entertainment in the metaverse", where she will lay out Sensorium's vision for AI in the context of the emergence of virtual worlds, trace the path taken to create the first AI-inhabited metaverse and explore the opportunities unlocked by the technology.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to lead the conversation on AI and AI-driven virtual beings at a stage like LEAP, which has become a global window into the state of emerging technology and the most exciting advancements the industry is experiencing. Over the last year, we've continued the development of our pioneering AI-driven avatars and have released groundbreaking metaverse features, including a metaverse streaming offering. I am looking forward to showcasing Sensorium's innovations and exchanging ideas on the future that lies ahead for XR and AI," added Sasha.

Sensorium's pioneering AI-driven virtual beings represent the pinnacle of conversational AI and machine learning technology, and the company is promoting their integration into the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, a AAA virtual reality environment with cross-platform accessibility. Here, the extensive capabilities of AI avatars shine through as they engage with users across conversations, interactions and a range of activities, including dance choreographies.

Sensorium's participation in LEAP Tech comes as the company continues expanding its presence in the MENA region, after having opened an office in the United Arab Emirates last year and taken part in some of the Middle East's largest music conferences, including XP Futures and MDLBEAST's SOUNDSTORM Festival.

About Sensorium



Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and Web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond.

The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-driven virtual beings.

Sensorium leans on its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, to shape the future of metaverse-ready events.

In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and Web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

