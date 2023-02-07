Clearwater Analytics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on February 21, 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company"), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on February 21, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company's investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $5.9 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

