Infanity Is Changing The Music Industry through NFTs

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 marked a new era in the music industry. Infanity, a fan-first community provides an environment where up-and-coming independent music artists and fans can connect in more unique ways. Launching its Infanity First collection featuring their first music artist, Baltimore-based rapper, President Davo on November 25, Infanity has big plans for the future.

Infanity, a fan-focused music NFT platform, introduces their new independent artist, Kori Trouble.

Infanity was created to help make the music industry a more equitable place for independent artists and their fans, because the music industry is broken. Recording artists are struggling and fans aren't rewarded for the artists they support. Can't there be more for everyone? Infanity answers this on their platform by offering digital collectibles and marketing support for new recording artists to help them develop superfans.

As Web3 technology is emerging, just like when the internet once arrived in the 1980s, Infanity is convinced that music distribution and the experience of listening and interacting with artists we love will change forever through digital collectibles. Drawing on Def Jam and Motown for inspiration, Infanity provides a unique community. There is a growing excitement for the future by embracing this change to Web3.

The founders, Renata (Rena) Lowenbraun and Big Leek, are experienced tech and music industry executives. Rena is an entrepreneur, investor, inventor, licensed amateur radio operator, Bitcoin node operator, experienced operational leader and attorney in the Web3, digital identity, and music industries. Big Leek is a music industry entrepreneur and leader who began as a producer and songwriter with then-unknown Rodney Jerkins of Darkchild Productions, who later became one of the most successful pop and R&B music producers globally. Big Leek was also the national president of Ruff Ryders, the street marketing arm that helped launch multi-platinum rapper, DMX.

Infanity has been created because blockchain, NFTs and the Infanity Universe, its own metaverse of the future, will offer amazing new ways of delivering, buying and experiencing new music, while giving talented up-and-coming independent artists a chance to earn a decent living and, when the stars are aligned, even amazing success.

Described as having a rockstar persona, with versatile lyrical capabilities, Kori Trouble will be Infanity's second featured independent artist to use the Infanity platform. Drawing on his experiences from his childhood in southeast Washington DC, once known as the murder capital of the United States, Kori reflects perseverance and determination to always be better. Kori views Web3 and NFTs as part of the power for mutual financial success for the urban community and music artists alike.

To learn more about Infanity, check out their website and social media channels: Discord, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

