Kvarøy Arctic Introduces Sustainable Salmon Hot Dogs Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

KVARØY ISLAND, Norway, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced "Kwa-ray"), a third-generation family business that sustainably raises Atlantic salmon along Norway's Arctic Circle, is pleased to announce that its line of premium salmon hot dogs is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores.

Kvarøy's Salmon Hot Dogs are sold in packs of four and retail for $5.99. The product can be found in three different flavors—original, original and cheese, and jalapeno and cheese—in the fish and seafood section at Whole Foods Market.

As a proud supporter of Whole Kids Foundation, Kvarøy Arctic always strives towards offering wholesome salmon products that can be served for both adults and children.

"An important part of Whole Kids Foundation's mission is encouraging families to make the most of every meal by offering a variety of nutritious foods," said Chanta Williams, Interim Executive Director of Whole Kids Foundation. "We are grateful to have a growing partnership with Kvarøy Arctic, which shares our belief that when kids are given healthy options, they make good choices."

Supporting families with healthy and climate-friendly food, while also giving back to Whole Kids Foundation's school programs has been Kvarøy Arctic's mission and focus. "Our goal is to create products that are delicious, nutritious, and sustainable. We believe our salmon hot dogs not only achieve that but can also become an all-time favorite for the whole family," said Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen.

Made with the American Heart Association-certified sustainable Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon, the salmon hot dogs have a velvety, fatty texture that makes it easy to prepare them any way that you prefer to cook your favorite traditional hot dog. Excellent substitute for beef or pork dogs, these new frozen pantry staples are non-GMO, gluten free, and can be stored in the freezer for up to one year. They also have a full weekly recommended allowance of Omega-3s in one serving, making them a nutritious meal choice as well.

Kvarøy's Salmon Dogs are more than just delicious and nutritious, though—they serve a mindful purpose as well. A core part of Kvarøy Arctic's sustainability goal is to lower food waste, and the company is doing this by utilizing the trimmings and off-cuts from its fish to create delicious, heartful, and purposeful hot dogs. Kvarøy's Salmon Dogs provide just one solution for preventing food waste while also offering an exciting and approachable new way to enjoy salmon at home.

About Kvarøy Arctic:

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway's Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Global Marketing Manager Ida Olsen Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2022, Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway's cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association's® Heart-Check program. Awarded the 2022 NEXTY Award for Best New Frozen Product by Expo East, the Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Hotdog is non-GMO, gluten-free and has a full weekly recommended allowance of Omega-3s in one serving. Other Kvarøy Arctic product offerings include fresh and frozen fillets, smoked salmon, and salmon burgers.

Kvarøy Arctic is currently available nationwide at select restaurants and retailers such as True Food Kitchens, Whole Foods Market U.S. locations, and more.

