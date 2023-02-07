PRINGLES® SHOWS FANS GETTING 'STUCK IN' HAPPENS TO THE BEST OF US -- EVEN GLOBAL SUPERSTAR MEGHAN TRAINOR -- IN 2023 BIG GAME SPOT

Big Game Ad Spot "The Best of Us" Celebrates Pringles 'Stuck In' Risktakers – Because You Aren't Alone

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the creation of Pringles®, fans have long embraced that getting your hand "stuck in" is just part of the delicious experience; that's why for Pringles' Big Game return we're on a mission to celebrate anyone who has gotten stuck in a Pringles can and make them feel seen and heard. The full ad spot "The Best of Us" debuted today and proves this phenomenon does in fact happen to the best of us — even Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, television personality and TikTok sensation Meghan Trainor.

Following a Pringles' social teaser, fans speculated who would star in the brand's sixth consecutive Big Game commercial only to have more unanswered questions – at long last the secret is out of the can. Pringles "The Best of Us" showcases individuals who are the best at what they do – across all walks of life – who get their hands stuck in a Pringles can and continue to thrive. From surgeons to professional bowlers, even superstar Meghan Trainor (featured with her real-life dog Roo) can't resist the "worth-it" risk that comes with getting stuck in for that last delicious crisp.

"I'm a longtime Pringles fan, and the hilarity of getting 'stuck in' is real," said Meghan Trainor. "I'm pumped to make my Big Game debut with Pringles and I want to encourage fans everywhere to reach in deep for that last irresistible crisp and show us what they do best when #StuckInPringles."

The :30 spot – brought to life by the Grey Group and supported by CIEN+ to ensure representation of Pringles' diverse consumer base through casting – will air during the second quarter and be simultaneously broadcast on Fox Deportes. The ad spot will be supported with a fully integrated campaign including PR, digital, experiential, retail activations and influencer/social media with activations on both TikTok and Snapchat.

"Pringles is thrilled to be on the big stage again on the biggest snacking day of the year with the help of one of 'The Best of Us', Meghan Trainor," said Lyndsay Rogers, Kellogg's U.S. Salty Snacks General Manager. "This year, we're continuing to unlock the power of the can hands phenomenon, bringing in the best of us and rallying fans everywhere to get stuck in and show it off."

Pringles' game day spot isn't the only way to get stuck in — Pringles can-atics can keep their eyes peeled for "stuck in" moments (think: ball in a player's helmet or a helmet stuck to a player's jersey) that happen during the game. If any of our "stuck in" moments occur, you could win a year's supply of free Pringles, just visit Pringles.com/StuckIn before 12:00pm ET on Feb. 12 and enter for a chance to win*. And if you get #StuckInPringles while enjoying the Big Game, show us what you do best on TikTok or get "stuck in" on Snapchat.

Stock up on Pringles to experience the "worth it" risk this Big Game and tune in on game day to see if a "stuck in" moment occurs for the chance to win free Pringles. Follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform to keep up with the latest fun and food news.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry. Sweepstakes ends 2/12/23 at 12:00:00 PM (ET). For details on how to enter and/or for complete Official Rules, go to www.Pringles.com/StuckIn. Entry is free. Subject to complete Official Rules. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

