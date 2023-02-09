Roche expands collaboration with Janssen to advance personalised healthcare through companion diagnostics

New agreement expands activities to include a wide-range of companion diagnostics, including tissue and blood-based biomarkers, sequencing and digital pathology.





Collaboration builds on commitment to personalised healthcare through expanding access of companion diagnostics to enable targeted treatment options for patients.

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc. (Janssen) to create companion diagnostics for targeted therapies, further strengthening research and innovation activities.

The new, expanded agreement broadens opportunities for Roche and Janssen to collaborate in the precision medicine field with multiple companion diagnostics technologies, including immunohistochemistry (IHC), digital pathology, next generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction and immunoassays.

"This is a great example of how Roche is spearheading the next generation of healthcare by working with industry leaders around the globe," said Jill German, Head of Pathology Lab at Roche Diagnostics. "Through collaboration, we aim to help advance personalised healthcare by developing tests that make more targeted therapies available to the patients who need them."

Examples of projects that may develop as a result of this collaboration include exploring data and tissue image analysis and the development of a new IHC assay to support patient identification and enrollment for personalised treatment.

