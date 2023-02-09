Schulte Roth & Zabel Releases Third Edition of Book on the Formation, Operation and Regulation of Hedge Funds

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel (SRZ) today announced the release of the third edition of its comprehensive book on hedge funds, Hedge Funds: Formation, Operation and Regulation. Addressing legal and practical issues of importance to counsel for both sponsors and investors, the book explains the complete spectrum of hedge fund structuring, operation and regulation.

Since the earliest hedge funds were first established more than 60 years ago, the private funds industry has grown dramatically in size and complexity. Hedge funds now represent an entrenched investment product and a significant part of the global economy; as a result, they are also the focus of an increasing amount of regulation.

Hedge Funds covers the history of the industry, various investment strategies, structure and tax considerations, fund terms (such as fee and liquidity structures), regulatory requirements, fund documentation and fund financing, among other topics critical to a full understanding of operating a hedge fund in the present regulatory and market environment.

Offering an understanding of the legal and operational aspects of the hedge fund industry, the SRZ authors represent a broad range of practices and include investment management partners Stephanie Breslow, David Efron, David Nissenbaum, Paul Roth, Jennifer Dunn, Christopher Hilditch, Daniel Hunter and Jason Kaplan; investment management regulatory & compliance partners Marc Elovitz and Anna Maleva-Otto; employment & employee benefits partners Mark Brossman and David Cohen, and retired partner Holly Weiss; finance & derivatives partners Daniel Oshinsky and Craig Stein; mergers & acquisitions partners Ian Levin and Peter Halasz; and tax partners Philippe Benedict, Shlomo Twerski and David Griffel. The authors also received significant contributions from litigation attorney Betty Santangelo, special counsel Patrick Dundas and tax partner David Wermuth.

Published by Fastcase, Hedge Funds is available in both PDF and hard copy formats. For more information, please contact SRZConnectHelp@srz.com.

