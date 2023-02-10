MYTHERESA CELEBRATES NEW YORK FASHION WEEK WITH COCKTAILS AT TEMPLE BAR

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Mytheresa hosted an intimate cocktail party in celebration of New York Fashion Week at Temple Bar, the iconic NoHo cocktail lounge.
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed signature drinks served alongside miniature versions of Temple Bar favorites such as tomato grilled cheese, sliders, and French fries while listening to a lively DJ set by Nikki Kynard.
Please credit all images:
Mytheresa x Temple Bar NYFW Event
Photographer:
Yvonne TNT, BFA
Where:
Temple Bar, New York, NY
Download link to imagery:
Guests included:
Athena Calderone
Cass Dimicco
Charlotte Groeneveld
Coco Bassey
Devon Windsor
Joseph Altuzarra
Kristina O'Neill
Laura Brown
Laura Kim
Leandra Medine Cohen
Leone Hanne
Lily Chee
Liv Perez
Magnus Berger
Petra Flannery
Sarah Hoover
TINX (Christina Najjar)
Virginia Smith
Wes Gordon
Michael Kliger, CEO Mytheresa
Heather Kaminetsky, President North America
About Mytheresa
Mytheresa is one of the leading global luxury fashion e-commerce platforms shipping to over 130 countries. Founded as a boutique in 1987, Mytheresa launched online in 2006 and offers ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for womenswear, menswear and kidswear. In 2022, Mytheresa expanded its luxury offering to home décor and lifestyle products with the launch of the category "Life". The highly curated edit of over 200 brands focuses on true luxury brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Gucci, Loewe, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino, and many more. Mytheresa's unique digital experience is based on a sharp focus on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings, leading technology and analytical platforms as well as high quality service operations. The NYSE listed company reported €747.3 million GMV in fiscal year 2022 (+21.3% vs. FY21). (https://investors.mytheresa.com).
CONTACT: Aaron Alexander, aaron.alexander@mytheresa.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Mytheresa