CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023: XCMG Machinery to Showcase Flagship Products at Largest Overseas Exhibition to Date

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery(SHE: 000425; the "XCMG") is set to unveil a comprehensive array of 50 flagship products across eight major categories to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas. XCMG will be at booth F9413 in Las Vegas Convention Center.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG, held tri-annually, the largest construction trade show in North America and one of the top three shows worldwide, builds a platform for the world's best construction machinery manufacturers to showcase latest products and technologies.

This year marks XCMG's 10th journey at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in three decades, which will be the group's largest overseas exhibition to date in terms of booth scale and number of equipment to be featured, including the latest cranes, excavators, loaders, piling machineries, road machineries, aerial work platforms, mining machineries and port machineries.

"Themed 'Solid to Succeed!,' we hope our milestone exhibition at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will not only bring the best products to global customers, but also show the thriving potential of XCMG as a leading Chinese construction machinery manufacturer that pilots technological innovation and advances the development of green, sustainable products," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG.

XCMG will debut the latest all-terrain crane designed for the North American market, the XCA150_U, which will bring an all-new experience with its excelling hoisting capability, intelligent control systems, ergonomic design and industry-leading driving performance. The product's human-machine interaction system, intelligent crane boom technology and travelling control system offer the most intelligent operation planning with utmost safety protection.

In the meantime, XCMG will launch 17 excavators especially designed for North America, poised to bring a premium product experience to customers. The XE35U is a star product with high-end configuration to deliver excellent performance, which is equipped with:

Auxiliary hydraulic pipelines that can realize switch between one-way and two-way circuits;

Electric proportional joysticks with roller switches to achieve precise control of hydraulic thumb and other tools;

The engine is perfectly matched with the hydraulic system power to ensure it works in the best fuel consumption range to improve fuel utilization rate and save cost;

Ergonomically designed mechanical suspension seat to ensure comfortable operation;

Quick coupler and hydraulic thumbs greatly improve operating efficiency;

Variable angle boom and compact swing radius to guarantee smooth operations in confined jobsites;

Easily accessible maintenance spots through a canopy that can be turned forward by 35 degrees and fully-open machine hoods.

XCMG's comprehensive lineup at CONEXPO-CON/AGG will also feature a XC948 wheel loader, a 4-ton flagship with Cummins engine and meets U.S. T4F and Europe's Stage V emission requirements, yet delivers robust power and is possesses advantages in terms of reliability, adaptability, and low fuel consumption.

The BP600, on the other hand, is a short wheelbase battery counterbalanced forklift designed for North America that adopts highly efficient AC motor and high-mounted, reinforced cast shock-absorbing steering axle, and a hydraulic system design that can adapt to all operation requirements for various application scenarios in factories, food warehouses and manufacturing industries.

Following a development roadmap that aims to achieve ambitious goals of a building high-end, intelligent, green, service-oriented, international, and innovative enterprise, XCMG is now in the world's top three construction manufacturers, with products now exported to over 190 countries and regions worldwide.

Leveraging its four overseas R&D centers, more than 10 manufacturing bases and KD factories as well as over 300 international dealers and distributors, XCMG not only pioneers innovative products and technologies, but also supports infrastructure and economic development globally.

For more information about XCMG and its business in U.S., please visit https://xcmg-usa.com/.

