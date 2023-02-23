Cityside Networks Announces Partnership with SDC Capital Partners

Funding from SDC will Accelerate Cityside Networks' Fiber Deployment in Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cityside Networks, LLC ("Cityside Networks" or "Cityside") announced today that funds managed by SDC Capital Partners, LLC ("SDC") have acquired a majority interest in Cityside Networks, a new fiber-to-the-premise ("FTTP") provider headquartered in Orange County, California.

Funding from SDC Capital Partners will Accelerate Cityside Networks' Fiber Deployment in Southern California

SDC's investment provides Cityside with significant growth capital to build out its fiber-optic network and high-speed internet offerings throughout the region. Cityside's direct-to-subscriber platform, Cityside Fiber, will offer simple, affordable fiber internet service to residential and business customers in communities where high-speed options are currently limited.

"We are very excited to partner with SDC to continue our deployment of citywide fiber networks that serve multiple layers of connectivity, including gigabit internet to residents and businesses," said Rod Hanson, Cityside Networks' Co-Founder and CEO. "More than just capital, SDC brings a shared vision and deep industry experience that augments our veteran management team, and together we can bring the next generation of smart infrastructure to communities throughout Southern California and beyond."

"Since late 2021, SDC has been in discussions with the Cityside team to prepare for the imminent launch of the Company's products and services" said Alexander Kelloff, Partner at SDC. "The Cityside team has a long and successful track record of building and operating fiber networks in Southern California, and we are excited to be partnering with them to bring transparent, competitive internet services to California's residents and businesses."

Cityside provides internet and network services to residential, business, and carrier customers in Southern California through its state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic network. Cityside Fiber will deliver symmetrical internet speeds capable of 10 Gbps with whole-home Wi-Fi service included and no hidden fees or gimmicks. "We set out to create a brand our community could trust and enjoy working with," said Jonathan Restivo, Cityside Co-Founder and CDO. "We strive to empower our customers with choice and control over their internet experience where traditional providers have failed in the past. SDC supports our vision for this region and their investment will allow us to focus on providing that level of personal service to our neighbors throughout Orange County."

About Cityside Networks

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, Cityside Networks is a fiber-based digital infrastructure provider. In addition to its residential offerings, Cityside provides wholesale fiber products to business customers by deploying networks with capacity and flexibility to support future smart city applications, 5G deployments, and other connectivity use cases in Southern California and expansion markets. For press inquiries, please contact media@citysidenetworks.com.

About SDC Capital Partners

SDC Capital Partners, LLC is a global digital infrastructure investment firm with approximately $4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. SDC invests in data centers, fiber networks, wireless infrastructure, and associated businesses, with a focus on opportunities to leverage its deep operational expertise in partnership with exceptional teams to create value. For more information, please visit www.sdccapitalpartners.com.

