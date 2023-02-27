23 things to do in 2023 on Florida's Space Coast

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Start the new year right by planning a trip to Florida's Space Coast to enjoy many new and one-of-a-kind experiences for the whole family.

Florida's Space Coast is the ultimate destination for one-of-a-kind experiences for the whole family in 2023.

Learn what the space Coast has to offer at the brand-new Visitor Information Center.

See a rocket launch; this year more than 80 rockets are projected to launch from Florida's Space Coast.

Cruise from one of the 13 ships home ported at Port Canaveral, CruiseHive's Best Cruise Port in the US for 3 years in a row.

Fly directly into Melbourne International Airport with new airline, Sun Country Air.

Visit the new lions at the Brevard Zoo, ranked one of the top 5 Best Zoos in USA Today's 10Best Awards.

Gateway at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. View space-flown vehicles and experience the new spaceflight simulator, Spaceport KSC. Exploreat Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. View space-flown vehicles and experience the new spaceflight simulator, Spaceport KSC.

Take an astronaut-guided tour of the Kennedy Space Center .

Launch Wake Charters for wakeboarding and wake surfing lessons. Joinfor wakeboarding and wake surfing lessons.

Sail Cocoa Beach Pedal Pub . Party on the Indian River Lagoon with

Wizard of Oz Museum, including Dorothy's dress. See memorabilia and original movie props at theincluding Dorothy's dress.

Bioluminescence season from June through September in the Indian River Lagoon. Witnessfrom June through September in the Indian River Lagoon.

Sea Turtle Preservation Society . Book a guided sea turtle walk with conservation organizations like the

Samsons Island to learn about seagrass restoration and oyster beds aiming to improve the health the Indian River Lagoon. Tourto learn about seagrass restoration and oyster beds aiming to improve the health the Indian River Lagoon.

Camp at Sebastian Inlet State Park to enjoy surfing, pier fishing, hiking, biking, boating, and kayaking.

Taste creations from James Beard Award winning chefs and establishments seen on Food Network.

Indian River Queen ; a historic 3-story paddle boat cruising the Lagoon. Dine on the; a historic 3-story paddle boat cruising the Lagoon.

Stay at a new hotel: Courtyard Titusville Kennedy Space Center, TownePlace Suites Cape Canaveral Cocoa Beach, or Comfort Suites West Melbourne.

Find a new favorite beach along the 72 miles of coastline.

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier. See what's newly renovated at the

Pair local beer with rocket launches and earn a Launches & Lagers Mission Patch.

Watch Broadway-quality shows at one of the several theaters.

Run a marathon on a historic launch pad.