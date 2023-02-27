EFL Global Acquires Trans American Custom House Brokers

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EFL Global, a leading supply chain and logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Trans American Customhouse Brokers, Inc. With this acquisition, EFL Global will expand its capabilities to offer more Customs Brokerage, clearance, and consulting solutions, allowing customers a wider range of products and services for global trade.

Established in 1984, Trans American Customhouse Brokers, Inc. has evolved into an industry innovator in Customs and global logistics. It is ranked within the top 20 of all U.S. Customs Brokers by annual entry filings. Over the last 40 years, it has empowered clients with real, customized, and competitive Customs services, global logistics, and technology solutions. By acquiring Trans American Customhouse Brokers, Inc., EFL Global will now offer a powerful suite of products and services to customers looking for a Customs provider.

"We're thrilled to add such a historically successful organization to our business and grow the EFL Global family," says Evan Rosen, President – Americas Region of EFL Global. "With this acquisition, we add more valuable solutions in the Customs Brokerage space and continue to expand our global footprint for existing and future customers."

With the acquisition of Trans American Customhouse Brokers, Inc., EFL Global adds more to its suite of Customs Brokerage offerings, including integrated U.S., Canada, and Mexico Customs services, a team of licensed Customs Brokers, and digital tools that make Customs Clearance processes as efficient and transparent as possible.

This acquisition marks the latest in a series of strategic moves for EFL Global, growing at the forefront of innovation in the supply chain and logistics sector for over 40 years. It continues to invest in its core business capabilities and global operations, and the acquisition of Trans American is further evidence of this commitment to excellence.

For more information about EFL Global and its Customs solutions, please visit www.efl.global.

