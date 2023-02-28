BreachLock Cited in 2023 Gartner® How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery Report.

BreachLock was mentioned as a penetration testing solutions vendor for the pre-production and release phases of the software development lifecycle

NEW YORK , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock was cited as a penetration testing platform in Gartner's report, How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery.

The report states, "software engineering leaders must guide their teams to integrate developer-friendly security tools into their DevOps pipelines." BreachLock is included in the list of DevSecOps tools for penetration testing in the Preproduction and Release Phases of the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

"We're honored by BreachLock's mention in this Gartner report for our DevSecOps Penetration Testing Solution that enables teams with full-stack penetration testing services," said Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO of BreachLock. "BreachLock features a cloud-native client portal enabling development teams to conduct continuous penetration testing with a third-party, credentialed pentesting provider. Our cloud platform offers busy development teams a secure, flexible, SaaS-based solution carefully engineered to conduct third-party pentesting in both development and production environments," he adds.

About BreachLock

BreachLock® is a global leader in cyber security testing and penetration testing services combining the power of human hackers, AI, and automation. With its unique cloud platform engineered for security testing of digital environments of all sizes, BreachLock delivers full-stack, Human-led, AI-enabled Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS), to help organizations accelerate pentesting by 50% and reduce TCO by 50% compared to other penetration testing companies. BreachLock helps clients improve security maturity, meet compliance requirements (i.e., PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST CSF, SOC 2), and conduct third-party security pentesting that shifts security left in the SDLC. Learn more at www.breachlock.com .

