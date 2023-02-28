CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATOR ROBERT VINCENT PARTNERS WITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS TO INSPIRE YOUNG KIDS TO READ DURING "READ ACROSS AMERICA"

Author takes steps to help improve early childhood literacy by hosting virtual storytimes and donating his acclaimed book "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" to schools to boost awareness

Wags & Walks nonprofit dog rescue shelter adds Vincent's children's book about self-identity, acceptance, and animal rescue and adoption to its literacy program to help kids improve their reading skills

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementary schools from across the U.S. will receive donated copies of the acclaimed children's book, "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" (Friendly Falls Press; Archway Publishing from Simon & Schuster), written and illustrated by Robert Vincent to help young children get excited about reading during Read Across America in March.

Annually observed on Dr. Seuss' birthday on March 2 (and throughout National Reading Month in March), Read Across America, the nation's largest celebration of reading, is an initiative to create awareness and motivate children to become excited about reading. Helping to develop early childhood literacy is a passionate cause for Vincent and Read Across America provides a wonderful opportunity to take grassroots action by partnering with educators and local communities in building a solid relationship between children and reading.

"Early literacy development can help establish language skills and spark a child's imagination. It sets the foundation for performing well in school and being able to function well in life," said Vincent. "The story about Max Buckles is a teachable moment that resonates and entices young readers to take an exciting adventure that embraces animal rescue, acceptance and love – essentials that capture the attention of young readers."

As part of Vincent's ongoing endeavor, he will host a virtual, live storytime for elementary students coast-to-coast. Participating schools include: Sunrise Elementary School (Los Angeles, California) and Sontag Elementary School (Rocky Mount, Virginia).

"Sontag Elementary School students are very excited to meet Mr. Vincent and hear him read his wonderful book aloud. It is not often our students are granted the opportunity to meet authors of books they have enjoyed reading, so this is a special moment for them," said Heather Sanders, Library Media Specialist at Sontag Elementary School. "We are hopeful this experience is another way to inspire our students to become proactive readers and perhaps become authors themselves."

In addition, Vincent's ongoing efforts include partnering with community organizations such as Wags & Walks, a leading 501(c)(3) dog rescue based in Los Angeles and Nashville. This dedicated community of dog lovers works to reduce euthanasia in crowded shelters and has saved and found well-matched homes for more than 10,000 dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes since 2011. Wags & Walks will incorporate "From the Pocket of an Overcoat" into its library in association with its "Wags Kids Paws and Pajamas" literacy program, which aims to help children improve their reading skills by reading to adoptable dogs. The benefits of reading to sheltered dogs are praised by educational programs and rescue organizations alike.

About "From the Pocket of an Overcoat"

"From the Pocket of an Overcoat" is a beautiful hardcover book that is based on the real-life story of a cat named Max adopted by Vincent's son Matthew from a homeless woman in Dallas who found Max as a tiny kitten and had him in the pocket of her overcoat as she was trying to find him a home. The tale is about an affable cat, Max Buckles, and how he finds himself and his way to a new home – moving from the cozy overcoat pocket of Sally in the city, to the country with Farmer Buckles and his other animals, including four dogs – Sam, Tots, Scotty (who is not Scottish but is plaid), and Junior Buckles. Along the way, he discovers a true sense of belonging within his new family. As told through the journey of Max the cat, this is a story about self-identity, acceptance, animal rescue and adoption. To learn more, visit www.maxbuckles.com or explore the following hashtags: #maxbuckles, #maxbucklesbooks, #maxthecat, #readenjoysharemax and #fromthepocketofanovercoat. The book is available online (MSRP $17.99 USD) at Amazon, bn.com , target.com , and at the book's website, maxbuckles.com .

About Robert Vincent

Robert Vincent is a children's book author and illustrator, as well as the author of a number of other literary works. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Kathy. Robert and Kathy's son Matthew is a violinist with the Oakland Symphony and Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera. In December 2009, Matthew adopted a lovable black cat named Max. The rest, as they say, is history.

