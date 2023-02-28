Emerald Cloud Lab to Relocate State of the Art Facility from South San Francisco to Austin

New Texas facility will be 700 percent larger and allow ECL to provide a wider variety of

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerald Cloud Lab (ECL), the first highly automated, secure, and centralized cloud laboratory, today announced the move to a new facility located in Austin, Texas. The new facility will allow ECL to offer a wider variety of experimentation services and greater throughput to customers in industries spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences research.

ECL provides customers with remote access to the company's cutting-edge cloud lab where scientists can run multiple experiments in parallel, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from anywhere on earth. This new approach allows researchers to spend less time managing their laboratory and more time designing and analyzing new experiments and data.

"Our mission at ECL has always been to provide scientists with the tools they need to accomplish groundbreaking research," said Brian Frezza, co-founder of Emerald Cloud Lab. "We're elated that this relocation will allow us to increase lab productivity further and address reproducibility challenges at an even greater capacity than before."

"The Austin area is emerging as one of the fastest-growing hubs for life sciences in the United States," added ECL co-founder D.J. Kleinbaum. "Austin's Chamber of Commerce estimates the region is home to 300 life sciences companies, and a specialized workforce of over 18,000. We're looking forward to making a real impact on both the economy and scientific ecosystem here."

The 105,000-square-foot facility will house over 230 unique types of instruments needed to run most experiments, all controlled by a single unified software interface, ECL Command Center®. ECL's platform grants researchers access to over 4,500 different functions, including machine learning, image processing, and multi-dimensional analysis.

Since ECL's launch in 2016, the concept of cloud labs has since exploded in popularity. In 2021, ECL and Carnegie Mellon University entered into a partnership to build the world's first cloud lab in an academic setting, set to open in the fall of 2023.

Emerald Cloud Lab aims to open the new facility in July 2023. The company is also developing new highly automated technology to expand workflow capabilities of numerous scientific disciplines, including cell biology and organic chemistry.

ECL was founded by scientists, for scientists. Our vision is to build a system that sweeps aside the daily grind scientists face in the laboratory and allows the day-to-day work to center on orchestrating science. There is transformative potential in a world where scientific ideas have a more direct route to realization and where progress in science and medicine is driven more by the strength of our ideas than our labor in the lab. Succeeding in this mission has the chance to provide unprecedented leverage and autonomy to scientists worldwide and in doing so to accelerate the rate of progress in pharmaceutical research, materials science, medical diagnostics, and agriculture.

