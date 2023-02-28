Kleos Space Joins Ursa Space Virtual Constellation, Accelerates Tip & Cue Capabilities

ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a global satellite intelligence infrastructure provider, has announced today that Kleos Space (ASX: KSS), a space-powered defense & intelligence technology company, will join its Virtual Constellation, the world's largest database of satellite imagery from the most trusted SAR, optical, and RF data vendors around the globe.

Ursa Space Systems (PRNewswire)

Kleos intelligence products are available now to provide valuable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capability to governments and commercial entities. Complementing other intelligence sources to improve the detection of illegal and/or hidden activity such as piracy, drug and people smuggling, illegal fishing, pollution, and border challenges.

The Kleos proprietary technology platform uses signal processing techniques to convert the raw data collected from sensors onboard Kleos' RF data collection satellite constellation that is designed to collect and downlink RF data accurately and with redundancy, or potentially from other sources, into actionable intelligence.

The technology platform performs signal analysis & processing operations to detect and locate targets, cooperative or not. The geospatial intelligence product output from the technology platform (LOCATE) provides the frequency of the detected transmitter, the reception time, the transmitter coordinates, and the confidence ellipse parameters.

Under the agreement, Ursa will have access to the LOCATE intelligence product, which enhances Ursa Space's analytics platform in diversifying correlatable data.

Ursa Space holds the world's largest Virtual Constellation of satellite imagery and data fusion capabilities from the most trusted SAR, optical, and RF data vendors around the globe. Customers can search and order archive imagery and task new images from the world's largest network of SAR satellites, as well as glean custom data analytic results.

"The addition of the Kleos Space LOCATE product will accelerate our Tip and Cue capabilities by adding a key layer to our data fusion process," said Eric Cote, Director of Data & Analytic Services at Ursa Space. "Their innovative techniques and corresponding data product will further enhance our monitoring and analysis services, contributing to a seamless and validated analytic result for Ursa's customers."

Kleos' Chief Revenue Officer, Eric von Eckartsberg said, "Ursa Space is a leader in the satellite data analytics market, and we are proud to partner and contribute our RF geo-location intelligence data product to their expansive database of satellite data. Kleos' geospatial intelligence product will provide wide area surveillance capabilities covering millions of square kilometers per day to support a range of maritime and land based strategic and operational requirements critical to Ursa Space's customers."

About Ursa Space:

Ursa Space is a global satellite intelligence infrastructure company that provides business and government decision-makers access to on-demand analytic solutions. Through our radar satellite network and data fusion expertise, Ursa Space detects real-time changes in the physical world to expand transparency. Our subscription and custom services enable customers to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations.

About Kleos Space S.A.

Kleos is a Space-powered defence & intelligence technology Company with operations in Luxembourg, the U.S. and U.K. Kleos uses RF sensors in Space to collect radio transmissions (RF Data) in key areas of interest around the globe. Collected data is processed through Kleos' proprietary processing platform delivering an intelligence output in order to efficiently uncover and expose activity on land and sea. Intelligence product customers, including analytics and intelligence entities, license data on a subscription basis (Data-as-a-Service aka DaaS), for government and commercial use cases – aiding better and faster decision making. Kleos' first satellite cluster, the Scouting Mission (KSM), successfully launched in November 2020 and performed as a test and technology demonstration whilst collecting data.

The Company's second satellite cluster, the Vigilance Mission, successfully launched in June 2021 and its Patrol Mission launched in April 2022. Kleos' fourth cluster, the Observer Mission, was launched in January 2023. For more information visit: www.kleos.space

