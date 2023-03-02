Customer Segmentation Platform Leader Flywheel Expands Leadership Team

New hires bolster Flywheel's go-to-market team

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel, the leading Customer Segmentation Platform, today announced that Chief Customer Officer Anthony Rotio has been appointed Chief Data Strategy Officer to lead the advancement of Flywheel's data center of excellence and technical partnerships.

Anthony's appointment to CDSO follows a number of other senior hires Flywheel has made this year as it continues to expand its go-to-market and customer operations.

Robert Livada joins Flywheel as Chief Customer Officer having previously run the customer and solutions architecture teams at Bonterra. Robert brings over 15 years of experience in leading program and customer initiatives for enterprise clients. He will focus on customer retention and satisfaction and expand the Flywheel brand. He will report to co-CEO Chris Sell.

Brian Cuttica joins Flywheel as VP of Sales having previously led the sales function at CyberGrants. Brian brings over 15 years of experience in leading sales at high growth tech companies. He will focus on new customer acquisition and scaling the sales function at Flywheel. He will report to co-CEO Chris Sell.

"As Flywheel continues its growth, we are very fortunate to have such experienced and impactful leaders joining our team. Robert brings us invaluable insights and experience from scaling leading solutions architecture and customer success teams. Brian brings years of experience building go-to-market motions for leading enterprise software solutions. Both Robert and Brian will be instrumental in helping to drive more value for our customers and partners." said Flywheel's co-founder and CEO, Chris Sell.

Flywheel is growing rapidly with top enterprises using its no-code customer segmentation platform to tap into their data cloud platform for data to drive acquisition, cross-sell, upsell and winback campaigns.

About Flywheel Software

Flywheel's Customer Segmentation Platform is the fastest way to activate customer data from data cloud platforms directly to marketing and sales platforms for cross-channel targeting. Flywheel's no-code interface democratizes access to source of truth data, empowering marketing teams to self-serve audience creation, activation across channels and measure results on any metric. Flywheel has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, and is hiring for several Engineering and Sales roles. For more information, visit: https://www.flywheelsoftware.com

