Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Closes Investigation into April 2022 TuSimple Incident

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq:TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, announced today that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) closed its investigation into the previously disclosed incident from April 6, 2022 where a TuSimple truck made contact with a concrete median divider in Tucson, Arizona. The incident resulted in no injuries.

(PRNewsfoto/TuSimple) (PRNewswire)

After timely reporting of the April 6th incident, the Company responded to several requests from the FMCSA, and the investigation concluded without any penalties brought against the Company.

In addition, TuSimple cooperated with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the matter and confirmed that NHTSA did not open an investigation into the incident.

"We prioritize safety at TuSimple. After the incident, we halted autonomous operations, launched an internal review, and collaborated with regulators," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO at TuSimple. "Our review resulted in additional improvements in our systems and testing operations. We are committed to continuing our mission of developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks."

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.