SB22 Appoints Keith Wall, Former FanDuel Executive, as Strategic Advisor

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22 announced today that it has brought on Keith Wall as a strategic advisor to support the company's continued expansion. Wall, formerly the Vice President of Sports Betting Commercial at FanDuel, brings over 15 years of industry expertise to the SB22 team. In his role as strategic advisor, Wall will work closely with SB22's executive team as the company rolls out its suite of products and services in the US and international markets.

"I am thrilled to be joining SB22's outstanding executive team at such an exciting time for the company," said Wall. "Despite being a relative newcomer, SB22 has already established itself as one of the most innovative sports betting companies anywhere, with multiple industry-first solutions. I'm really looking forward to being a part of such a seasoned group of talented people who are clearly taking SB22 to major player status in this dynamic industry."

SB22 offers a wide range of innovative and user-friendly sports betting solutions and related technology to operators including their GLI-33 certified omni-channel platform with advanced, AI-driven promotional capabilities and immersive betting solutions.

"We are excited to have Keith join our team as a strategic advisor," said Vik Shrestha, Chief Commercial Officer at SB22. "To have the opportunity to work with a good friend who also happens to be hands down one of the best executives in the industry is extraordinary. His global experience and demonstrable track record of success will prove invaluable as we grow and expand our business."

Vladimir Jovanovic, Chief Operating Officer of SB22, added "Having worked closely with Keith for years and successfully launched numerous sports betting operations together across the US, I've experienced first hand his strategic planning and execution capability. He is a fantastic addition to our team."

"As SB22 continues to roll out its sports betting platform and related offerings, Keith's experience, key relationships and strategic insight will be instrumental in helping us reach our goals. Also of critical importance, given our emphasis on culture and integrity, is the fact that Keith is a person of utmost character and sterling reputation. We are fortunate to have him," said CEO John Asher Thompson.

SB22 has created the only truly next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It's modern, scalable and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

