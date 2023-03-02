Student Loan Toolbox partners with NextChapter

The integration of systems reduces duplication of information, simplifying and expediting complex processes for Bankruptcy attorneys.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Student Loan Toolbox and NextChapter announced today that the companies have entered a strategic partnership that will enable bankruptcy attorneys to learn and take advantage of the many ways student loans can be addressed in bankruptcy.

This partnership allows for the integration of two systems to exchange data, streamlining analysis and other processes. It comes at the time the Department of Justice has released a new process for discharging certain student loans in bankruptcy.

Student Loan Toolbox is the premier company for legal education and practice management on student loans and NextChapter is the leading bankruptcy software provider for attorneys.

"The DOJ's adversary proceeding will help many people in bankruptcy to have federal student loans discharged," says Joshua Cohen, The Student Loan Lawyer and CEO of Student Loan Toolbox.

Customers of Student Loan Toolbox will now be able to share the loan qualification and analysis process with bankruptcy attorneys without the intense duplication of information that other software requires.

NextChapter's Vice President, Mandy Ballinger says she's looking forward to the additional resources and tools this partnership will provide to users. "Our goal is to provide opportunities for our clients to provide full service relief including assistance with student loans in addition to bankruptcy."

NextChapter is conducting several free seminars in conjunction with Student Loan Toolbox to inform attorneys about options and solutions starting March 1st as the first of many partner events between the two companies.

About Student Loan Toolbox

Student Loan Toolbox has been training attorneys on student loan law since 2011 and launched their software at NACBA in 2022. Developed by a practicing attorney for legal professionals, the new features and processes being rolled out monthly make it the most advanced student loan software on the market. Student Loan Toolbox provides a variety of strong support tools including phone, email, list serve, a document bank and a lead generation website to assist attorneys with the legal, business and marketing aspects of student loan law.

About NextChapter

NextChapter began as bankruptcy software, transforming the messy and complicated process of preparing bankruptcy forms into a streamlined, easy-to-use app. NextChapter's secure, online web application allows attorneys and their staff to prepare Chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases using automated workflows, integrations, client texting, hearing schedulers, client intake portals, case management tools, firm customizations, and more. NextChapter has since expanded into workflow automation for all areas of law, providing features such as document automation, client intake portals, case management tools, and more. Based in Columbus, OH, NextChapter was founded in 2013, launched in 2016, and acquired by Fastcase in 2019. For more information, follow NextChapter on Twitter at @NextChapter_HQ or visit https://nextchapterlegal.com/.

