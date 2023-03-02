Third-Annual Jobber Grants to Award $150,000 to 25 Home Service Businesses

First-of-its-kind grant program has helped launch, grow, and strengthen 55 home service businesses to date

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses, today announced that Jobber Grants, designed to recognize home service excellence and spotlight the work of small home service businesses across the U.S. and Canada, is now accepting applications through June 8, 2023. Twenty-five businesses will be awarded grants totaling $150,000 USD. Finalists will be announced in August 2023. Apply at jobber.com/grants .

Jobber Logo (CNW Group/Jobber) (PRNewswire)

Home service professionals, ranging from aspiring to experienced business owners, are invited to apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000 USD. The five-minute application is designed for busy home service pros in any industry, including lawn care, plumbing, residential cleaning, and painting.

"Investing in home service businesses means giving back to our communities, facilitating job creation, and boosting local economies," said Sam Pillar, CEO & co-founder of Jobber. "We're proud to continue Jobber's tradition of investing in local entrepreneurs at all stages of growth to help them achieve their goals and ambitions."

Alex Neville-Verdugo, owner of Lefty's Handy Services and former Jobber Grants recipient, is using the funds to grow her business. With the grant, she invested in training for her team that allowed her to expand her services to include home renovation projects. In addition to the capital, the exposure from being named a recipient resulted in new customers, which has accelerated the growth of her business during her slow season.

"Even before the money kicked in, Jobber Grants was a game changer for me," said Neville-Verdugo. "My local newspaper wrote a piece about us, the entire community read it, and now I get stopped on the streets. I have gotten a huge amount of business from that article and have been sprinting ever since it came out—that alone was a game changer."

Jobber Grants are organized into several categories that reflect the diverse representation of excellence across home service, which looks different from business to business. Categories include:

Home Service Heroes: Business owners who keep our home and offices safe and running smoothly.

Career Builders: Business owners who help hardworking people build meaningful careers.

Smooth Operators: Business owners running a smooth business for themselves and their customers.

Community Caretakers: Business owners who give back to the communities where they live and work.

Recipients have the freedom to choose how to use the grant to support their ambitious business goals and innovative ideas. Whether a company is looking to purchase new equipment, increase its marketing investment, launch a new service, or train their teams, funds from the Jobber Grants program are designed to help small business owners be more successful.

Ethan Rossler, owner of Wash Wizard and a Jobber Grant recipient, dreamed of starting a business shortly after graduating college. The grant provided the initial investment needed to launch his pressure washing business.

"Being a Jobber Grants recipient has allowed me to take advantage of my goals of starting a business," said Rossler. "The funds have given me the opportunity to buy the startup materials necessary to actually start the business that I've always wanted to start."

Jobber Grants is one of the many initiatives launched by Jobber dedicated to supporting and elevating home service entrepreneurs, including the company's award-winning business operations software, events such as Jobber Summit , free resources to help launch, grow, and scale a business via Jobber Academy , Salary Guides , Jobber Entrepreneurship Group , trends and insights in the Jobber Home Service Economic Report , and more.

To learn more about Jobber Grants or to apply, visit jobber.com/grants .

ABOUT JOBBER

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide service at scale. Jobber's 200,000 home service professionals have served over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://jobber.com/ .

