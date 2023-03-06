NetSPI Welcomes Chief Product Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Lead Technology Growth

Seasoned cybersecurity and finance executives Vinay Anand and Jay Golonka will guide product and growth strategies for the offensive security leader

MINNEAPOLIS, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSPI , the leader in offensive security, today announced two C-Suite leadership appointments, Chief Product Officer (CPO) Vinay Anand and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jay Golonka . They bring decades of experience supporting high-growth technology companies and will be instrumental in leading NetSPI's technology growth.

NetSPI logo (PRNewsfoto/NetSPI) (PRNewswire)

"These appointments signal pivotal transformation for NetSPI as we continue to evolve our technology platforms to meet the offensive security needs of the modern enterprise," said Aaron Shilts, CEO at NetSPI. "Vinay and Jay will play a key role in delivering the highest quality security solutions at-scale and maintaining profitable growth."

Anand is a seasoned technology leader, most recently supporting Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud as VP of Product. He will oversee NetSPI's product strategy across the entire portfolio of offensive security solutions. This includes Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Attack Surface Management (ASM), and Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), along with future, complementary technology investments. Over the last 20 years, he has led product strategy, engineering, marketing, and business development for a variety of security, software, and networking products. He has held leadership roles with Anthos, Google's managed hybrid cloud platform, as well as IBM Security, McAfee, and Cisco Systems.

"The need to enable enterprise security professionals to accurately assess their risks in real time has never been more urgent and necessary," said Anand. "NetSPI is uniquely positioned to deliver on this mandate with their platform driven, human delivered methodology. I'm excited to join the team as their first Chief Product Officer to continue the momentum they've built bringing high-value, high-fidelity solutions to the industry."

Golonka brings over 25 years of experience leading high performing finance teams through periods of rapid growth. At NetSPI, he will focus on scaling the team and providing actionable business insights across the organization. Previously, Golonka was the CFO at PE-backed software company Prometheus Group. During his time there, he led them through nine acquisitions. Jay spent 18 years in public accounting and had finance leadership positions at two other high-growth software companies before joining Prometheus Group. Over his career, he has worked with organizations as they navigate the public company environment, including organizations going through the formal IPO process.

"I was immediately aligned with NetSPI's vision to expand the breadth and scale of their solutions," said Golonka. "They've experienced incredible growth by providing impactful solutions to real problems in the industry – and show no signs of stopping. I look forward to being a contributing part of the journey."

This news follows NetSPI's Board of Directors appointments of Scott Lundgren and John Spiliotis and a record year of organic growth . To stay updated on NetSPI, follow the company on LinkedIn or visit www.netspi.com .

About NetSPI

NetSPI is the leader in enterprise penetration testing, attack surface management, and breach and attack simulation – the most comprehensive suite of offensive security solutions. Through a combination of technology innovation and human ingenuity NetSPI helps organizations discover, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities. For over 20 years, its global cybersecurity experts have been committed to securing the world's most prominent organizations, including nine of the top 10 U.S. banks, four of the top five leading global cloud providers, four of the five largest healthcare companies, three FAANG companies, seven of the top 10 U.S. retailers & e-commerce companies, and many of the Fortune 500. NetSPI is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with global offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and India.

Media Contacts:

Tori Norris, NetSPI

victoria.norris@netspi.com

(630) 258-0277

Jessica Bettencourt, Inkhouse for NetSPI

netspi@inkhouse.com

(774) 451-5142

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NetSPI