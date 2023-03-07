Corcoran Reverie Closes Over $1.1 Billion in Sales Volume for 2022

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Reverie , a high-end real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC, announces its end of year numbers for 2022. As the area's leading luxury team for 30A, Destin, Panama City, and Nashville, Hilary Farnum-Fasth & Jacob Watkins have collectively closed over $1B in real estate since joining forces in 2020, with an average sales price of $2.74M in under three years. Corcoran Reverie was ranked the #1 office in Northwest Florida based on closed office sales volume with over $750 million in its first year as a Corcoran affiliate and has continued to exceed $1B in closed sales volume each year since affiliating.

Corcoran Reverie's 2022 closed sales volume broke $1.104B with over one thousand transaction sides. In the real estate business, staying ahead of the curve matters, and Corcoran supports its agents with the tools and the technologies to serve its clients. This has helped the company sell some of the most luxurious homes in 2022, including 145 Paradise By The Sea Boulevard. No detail was spared in the construction of this beautiful home, which Corcoran Reverie sold for $18.9 million this past year.

"We are extremely proud of each of our agents for their success and accomplishments in 2022," says Owner & Broker Hilary Farnum-Fasth. "This past year garnered fantastic advancements for Corcoran Reverie as we grew our team in Northwest Florida and expanded into the Nashville market."

Corcoran Reverie remains proudly committed to serving its founding markets, but the company is growing, too, bringing its name and values to new markets across Florida and Nashville. Hilary and Jacob started this year by partnering with leading luxury agent Cindy Cole as they continue to focus on the growth of the Destin division. They recently closed on a new office building in Destin and are excited to officially launch Corcoran's newest full-service location in the late Spring of 2023.

"We are looking forward to another successful year of growth anchored by our expansions in Nashville and Destin as well as the continued service to our clients on 30A and in Bay County," says Owner & Real Estate Advisor, Jacob Watkins. "We are focused on premium service in 2023 to position our clients to achieve their real estate goals in this stabilizing market."

2022 Financial Highlights

Florida :

2022 Closed Sales Volume: $910,926,720

Transaction Sides: 874

Tennessee :

2022 Closed Sales Volume: $193,441,378

Transaction Sides: 165

Corcoran Reverie Overall:

2022 Closed Sales Volume: $1,104,368,098

2022 Transaction Sides: 1,039

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie, an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC – a leading residential real estate brokerage firm headquartered in New York City – Throughout the entire network, the Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Home to more than 160 offices and more than 5,700 agents in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide, as well as the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, and Puerto Rico. For more information on Corcoran Reverie, visit corcoranreverie.com.

