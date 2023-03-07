EnerDel Establishes Their California Tech Center Build Out

IRVINE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel, a leading Li-ion battery pack manufacturer, has added cutting-edge technology with innovative build capability to their Advanced Engineering Tech Center (AETC) in Irvine, California. The AETC develops next-generation battery packs, brand name iEGO, with a focus on battery system engineering, battery management system 2.0 (BMS), and battery product design.

In order to completely verify BMS functionalities, the AETC added a state-of-art BMS Hardware-In-the-Loop (HIL) system to simulate overall BMS interface and environmental testing. An Electrical Engineering Lab was set up for BMS prototyping, rework, electrical testing and Processor-In-the-Loop testing. Additionally, pack prototype benches were added to pilot assembly with part samples and assist with prototype build. Furthermore, FEA (finite elemental analysis)/CFD (computational fluid dynamics) simulation capability is also being added for battery pack design analysis.

EnerDel's Advanced Engineering Tech Center (AETC) opened in July 2022. The AETC is currently hiring and plans to expand to 25+ engineers in 2023 to support the launch of the iEGO platform. In January of 2023, EnerDel completed iEGO's A sample design phase with a pack build at the Anderson manufacturing facility. The next generation iEGO battery packs will benefit customers with class competitive energy density and state-of-the-art features, including over-the-air connectivity for software updates, and active battery pack health monitoring. Mass production of iEGO battery packs for customers will commence mid-2024.

Founded in 2004, EnerDel is headquartered in Anderson, IN. EnerDel was the first in the U.S. for commercial-scale production of large-format, prismatic, lithium-ion battery packs. Over the last decade, EnerDel has worked to perfect the cell modular stacking architecture and battery management system, providing customers with production-ready solutions to address a variety of power and energy storage needs.

EnerDel's Vigor+ packs offer versatility across applications, including transportation in EV/Hybrid buses and trucks; industrial equipment, trams, construction, agricultural machines, and military and civilian stationary and mobile hybrid power systems. They are designed and built in the United States in compliance with the various requirements of the Buy America Act. EnerDel's next generation of pack, the iEGO brand pack is the answer for flexible configurations and state of the art battery management system controls! It has many configurations, used in applications like transportation, mining, agriculture, construction, industrial lift, micro-grid, and marine.

