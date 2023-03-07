OneWorld Properties Partners with Social Gifting Marketplace CHEQ

Led by CEO Peggy Olin, OneWorld Properties has selected CHEQ, the world's first social payments platform, as the luxury real estate brokerage's exclusive social gifting platform

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWorld Properties, the Florida-based full-service brokerage firm offering elite services for luxury properties, is pleased to announce a partnership with CHEQ, the world's first social payments platform, as its official social gifting partner. The partnership will provide the firm's brokers with exclusive access and discounts to venues on the CHEQ Social Gifting Marketplace. This collaboration also marks CHEQ's first entry into the real estate industry, further expanding its capabilities as a mobile payments platform specifically focused on creating amazing in-person experiences for its users.

OneWorld Properties partners with CHEQ, the social gifting marketplace

CHEQ allows friends and colleagues to send food, drink, and gifts to one another from anywhere in the world in real time. OWP's brokers will receive exclusive access to discounts and promotions on the CHEQ platform to use for engagement and surprise and delight moments with their network of luxury buyers.

"OneWorld Properties is thrilled to partner with CHEQ as our official social gifting platform. Technology has always been an asset to real estate brokerages. From the inception of email to social media, technology has driven real estate transactions from marketing to direct sales, especially on an international level," said Peggy Olin, President & CEO of OneWorld Properties. "CHEQ's unique platform is the next wave and a powerful tool for our sales team to connect meaningfully with clientele around the world."

A leader in luxury real estate, OneWorld Properties is led by President & CEO Peggy Olin. The firm has over 20 years of experience with over $4 billion in residential sales to date. Specializing in luxury pre-construction development, OneWorld Properties has dominated both domestic and international markets with sales to buyers from over twenty major U.S. cities and over 60 countries. Currently, the company oversees a portfolio in excess of $1 billion in active inventory including notable properties such as 2200 Brickell, The Crosby, Legacy Hotel & Residences, Paramount Miami Worldcenter and many more.

"CHEQ is delighted to team up with OneWorld Properties as our premiere luxury real estate partner. OWP provides discerning buyers access to some of the country's most exclusive properties. We are excited to provide their brokers access to the power of CHEQ's gifting platform and cannot wait to see the creative ways they harness this technology to enhance the luxury buying experience," said Thomas Lapham, CEO of CHEQ. "We are thrilled to see how CHEQ enhances the broker buyer relationship with our next generation social gifting platform," added Ben Birns, Head of Miami Partnership Development.

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for restaurants, bars, hotels, stadiums, etc. to enable social purchasing and gifting and it has just debuted in South Florida. Think of any of your mobile payment service apps but with tangible food and drink options that you can gift and send to your friends (i.e. bottle of champagne for that birthday dinner you couldn't attend) straight from your phone/anywhere in the world. CHEQ currently partners with many notable operators in South Florida, including the Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins, Inter Miami CF, PepsiCo, Hard Rock Cafe, MAYAMI, Fabel, MaryGold's at Arlo Wynwood, and Cerveceria La Tropical among many others.

For more information about OneWorld Properties, visit https://owpbrokers.com . For more information about CHEQ, visit cheqplease.com .

About OneWorld Properties

OneWorld Properties, led by Peggy Olin, is a Florida-based full-service real estate brokerage firm offering elite services for luxury properties as well as integrated sales and marketing for residential development condominium projects. With over 20 years of experience and over $4 billion in residential sales to date, the firm has dominated both domestic and international markets with sales to buyers from over twenty major U.S. cities and foreign buyers from over 60 countries. OneWorld Properties currently oversees a portfolio in excess of $1 billion in active inventory throughout Florida and has experience in working in markets across the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta among others.

OneWorld Properties maintains offices in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and is one of the only U.S. firms to have a permanent presence in China with offices in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen. For more information, visit https://owpbrokers.com .

About CHEQ

CHEQ is the first mobile payments platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry to enable social purchasing and gifting, allowing users to pay for and send drinks to one another for on-premise consumption. CHEQ allows friends to send food and drinks to each other in real time from anywhere in the world. It connects consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by any restaurant, bar, hotel, or stadium to make transactions fun, easy, and worry-free. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. To learn more about CHEQ, visit www.cheqplease.com or follow us on instagram @CheqPlease .

Media Contacts

OneWorld Properties

Levy Public Relations

owp@levypublicrelations.com

CHEQ

Carma Connected

cheq@carmaconnected.com

View original content:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.