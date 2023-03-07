POLARIS UNLEASHES REVOLUTIONARY NEW GENERATION OF THE RZR XP - THE INDUSTRY'S BEST-SELLING SPORT SIDE-BY-SIDE

Built from the Ground Up, the 2024 RZR XP Inspires Riders to Escape into the Outdoors and Create Memories with their Family and Friends

Upgrade Highlights Include New, Stronger Chassis, Redesigned Ergonomics for Added Comfort, & All-New 114-Horsepower Engine

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Off Road , the leader in off-road vehicle innovation, today unleashed the next generation of the industry's best-selling sport side-by-side, the RZR XP. The all-new 2024 RZR XP has been completely redesigned from the ground up to raise the industry standard for sport side-by-sides to an entirely new level – delivering class-leading durability, comfort and performance.

Built from the Ground Up, the 2024 RZR XP Inspires Riders to Escape into the Outdoors and Create Memories with their Family and Friends (PRNewswire)

Stronger than ever before, the Polaris RZR XP chassis provides improved trail agility and rugged durability in rough conditions. It showcases a new, aggressive style, with integrated doors, LED accent lights and an upgraded level of fit and finish delivering a premium experience. A newly designed, reinforced driveline withstands rough terrain with stronger half shafts, prop shaft, and bearings. The RZR XP's optimally-tuned Walker Evans Racing® Needle Shocks, with 16-position adjustability, provide a plush ride, while a redesigned cockpit improves legroom and line of sight for drivers and passengers. Featuring responsive acceleration thanks to an all-new ProStar 1000 Gen 2, 114-horsepower engine, the RZR XP also provides extra traction through technical terrain via Polaris' fast engaging on-demand All Wheel Drive system.

"The multi-terrain category is the largest segment in the performance side-by-side industry, and we're proud to deliver an all-new vehicle that's head and shoulders above anything else available today," said Reid Wilson, Vice President, Polaris Off Road Recreation. "In 2014, the RZR XP 1000 started it all for multi-terrain sport side-by-sides, and now, we're building upon that legacy – taking what has long been the standard and making it even better in every possible way."

Inspiring riders to break free from the mundane, the RZR XP delivers a rugged design, all-day comfort, and the legendary performance that unlocks new experiences. With over 60 all-new accessories, the RZR XP offers engineered customization options for riders who like to navigate the trails or get off the beaten path. Plus, Pro Armor will be the only aftermarket brand with a full range of launch-ready accessories like cages, doors, storage, seats, bumpers and more.

Rugged Design

Featuring an all-new rugged design, the 2024 RZR XP is designed to keep riders out with their crew even longer. A stronger, redesigned chassis increases strength and stiffness, providing improved agility, while a redesigned driveline from front to back results in stronger half shafts, prop shaft and bearings that allows riders to stay out all day long.

In addition, an integrated front bumper and full-coverage skid plate provide durable protection to the front of the vehicle, the driveline, and engine components. The RZR XP also offers toolless access and a removable rear bin for easy maintenance work, while new mounting and ducting create a cooler running CVT that increases belt life.

Built with a purposeful design, the RZR XP comes with a new mounting location for the Pro HD 4,500 LB winch, allowing it to take center stage with an integrated fairlead that doubles as a styled cover. Also available to the RZR XP is a pivoting spare tire carrier, with a strategic mounting location in the rear that does not sacrifice cargo space. With accessory options available for seamless integration, riders can enjoy full coverage fender flares and a stamped aluminum roof that adds increased strength and a unique design element.

All-Day Comfort

To enhance the experience and keep the ride fun for all riders, the RZR XP delivers a smooth ride with optimally-tuned shocks and a redesigned cabin. Tuned for customers most used speeds and terrain, the Walker Evans Racing® Needle Shocks' available 20.5 inches of usable travel provide a comfortable ride to keep you out with your crew longer.

Featuring all-new, in-cab ergonomics, Polaris fully maximized seating by adjusting the front seats one-inch lower and 1.5-inches back – resulting in a sportier driving position with increased leg room. By elevating the rear seats by 2 inches, the sight line is improved for rear passengers.

Adding convenience, Polaris redesigned the RZR XP's cargo space to keep items secure, but within reach for easy accessibility. The all-new RZR XP also features full doors, an available roof, new LED lights that illuminate the trails, and new illuminated in-cab switches for easy visibility at night.

To extend the ride across terrains and seasons, the RZR XP accommodates upgraded upper doors with a molded sealing surface between the front and rear doors to keep the heat in and the cold out. Riders can enjoy a more comfortable ride by adding a heater and windshield wiper kit to dial in temperature control and increase visibility while riding. Pack all the essentials with RZR's first tonneau cover, which allows riders to turn the entire bed into a storage box. Additional storage upgrades for the RZR XP includes nesting cargo boxes and coolers, as well as in-cab storage bags to keep the essentials close.

Legendary Performance

Built to unlock outdoor experiences, the 2024 RZR XP delivers responsive power and control.

Packing an all-new 999cc, 114-horsepower engine, RZR XP delivers power to the ground quickly for responsive acceleration from corner to corner.

With fast engaging all-wheel drive and a lower-geared transmission, riders receive extra traction and smooth, responsive power that improves handling through technical terrain. New body styling provides an improved line of sight over the hood, allowing drivers to easily pick their line during technical riding.

Designed with customization in mind, the RZR XP offers six plug-and-play Polaris PULSE ports and is factory prewired throughout the vehicle. An available 900W charging system provides plenty of power to run all electronic accessories added to the machine.

To maximize the experience, riders can crank up the volume with a Stage 5 Audio Upgrade from Rockford Fosgate® – complete with four 100W speakers and a 12" 400W subwoofer. With a focus on better sealing and visibility for windshield offerings, the RZR XP cage includes a contoured A-pillar for the first time ever and a dash pocket that helps reduce dust intrusion and wind noise. With a flat viewing area and tight seal, the Lock & Ride poly rear panel offers maximum rearward visibility and reduces rear air swirl in the cab.

Shipping to dealers in April, RZR XP is available in two and four-seat configurations in three trims: Sport, Premium and Ultimate.

RZR XP 1000 Sport:

Starting at $20,999 US MSRP, riders can get into the RZR XP 1000 Sport, featuring in-mold color, 29" Trailmaster X/T, color-matched seats and springs, LED headlights, illuminated in-cab switches, and a new digital display.

RZR XP 1000 Premium:

The RZR XP 1000 Premium starts at $22,999 US MSRP, and includes a painted body with premium graphics, 30-inch Trailmaster X/T 2.0, color-matched dash, seats and springs, PMX head unit, a Rockford Fosgate® Stage 1 Audio, a poly roof and four-point harnesses.

RZR XP 1000 Ultimate:

Rounding out the lineup is the RZR XP 1000 Ultimate, starting at $25,999 US MSRP. Available with a premium painted body and two premium color and graphics options, RZR XP 1000 Ultimate offers Polaris' industry-leading seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a Rockford Fosgate® Stage 2 Audio, 900W operating system, along with front and rear LED accent lighting.

Also created specifically for the RZR XP are four rider inspired accessory collections, built for a variety of riding terrains that include trail, mud, backcountry and all-season.

To learn more, please visit Polaris.com/RZR or join the conversation and follow on Facebook sm, Instagram sm, YouTube sm and Twitter sm.

