Privacy of Me protects You

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deeping Source is excited to announce the launch of the Privacy of Me, a database that will combine blogs, video podcasts, and up to date information on laws and regulations related to privacy and the use of A.I. Privacy of Me will educate on the ethical use of A.I. and help people understand its uses. The official launch date for Privacy of Me is March 6, 2023.

1 out of 2 Americans has their face included in a database used to train facial recognition systems. (PRNewswire)

One out of every two Americans has an image of their face saved within a facial recognition database.

Deeping Source believes that the lack of thought leadership from within the AI and biometric surveillance industries means the Privacy of Me database will become a key part of the efforts to reign in the myth of AI. The Privacy of Me also hopes to use knowledge and information to provide some public policing on the use of new, high-tech tools within surveillance (especially that which includes AI and biometrics).

"The rapid expansion of AI within biometric surveillance has left thought leadership in the dust. It has also accelerated at such a pace that Deeping Source is concerned that no one is watching for unethical uses of otherwise good tech. We sell an A.I. product but we do not want to see it or indeed any product be used for any authoritarian purpose."

● Scott Sereboff, General Manager, Deeping Source

Deeping Source has been providing THE SOURCE and its patented data anonymization technology since 2019. With offices in Korea, Japan and the United States, customers have worldwide access to the only artificial intelligence technology that protects the Privacy of Me.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deeping Source USA