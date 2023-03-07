Savoy Magazine Unveils the Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion in its 22nd Anniversary Issue

Savoy Magazine celebrates diversity and inclusion with exceptional professionals driving positive change in the Spring edition, available for purchase online at SavoyNetwork.com and Amazon.

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy Magazine has announced the 2023 Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion, recognizing professionals who have driven positive change within their organizations and the corporate world. These executives have implemented innovative diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies to recruit, retain, elevate, and embrace diverse talent.

"We're thrilled to showcase exceptional individuals driving positive change in their organizations and beyond."

The spring issue of Savoy Magazine features a cover story on Michael C. Hyter, President and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council. In addition, the magazine contains three other special sections: Corporate Diversity Matters, Diversity in Higher Education, and Legal Diversity Matters. Corporate Diversity Matters, features contributions from some of the largest companies in the country, highlighting their efforts to promote diversity within their organizations. Diversity in Higher Education and Legal Diversity Matters sections discuss the diversity initiatives of multiple universities and law firms, respectively.

L.P. Green, II, Publisher of Savoy Magazine, expressed excitement at the opportunity to recognize these exceptional executives in the field of diversity, equity, and inclusion. "We are thrilled to showcase the achievements of these outstanding individuals who have made a significant impact on their organizations and in the broader corporate world. Their unwavering commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion is an inspiration to us all," said Green.

The full 2023 Most Influential Executives in Diversity & Inclusion list, as well as Corporate Diversity Matters, Diversity in Higher Education, and Legal Diversity Matters sections, are available online exclusively at savoynetwork.com as of March 7, 2023. For those who prefer a print edition, the summer issue of Savoy magazine is available for purchase online through Amazon and savoynetwork.com/shop.

Savoy Magazine celebrates the power, substance, and style of African American lifestyle, serving as a cultural catalyst for the community and driving positive dialogue on Black culture. The magazine is published quarterly and distributed worldwide via subscriptions and newsstands.

