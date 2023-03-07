SmartMouth Introduces New Size Options for Activated Mouthwash Product Lines

New 10.82-oz. packaging and Single Packs give consumers more choices for preventing bad breath

ST. LOUIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMouth – a leading provider of innovative oral-care products – introduced new size options for three of its core product lines. SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash, SmartMouth Clinical Activated Mouthwash and SmartMouth Mouth Sore Activated Mouthwash will be available beginning in March in 10.82-oz. sizes at Walmart stores nationwide. Additionally, SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash will be available in 10-count Single Packs at Walmart, Walgreens and many other retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon.

"In launching these new packaging sizes for our core products, we hope to give our customers more choices and more convenience," said SmartMouth CEO Jim Scheetz. "The 10.82-oz. size fits in most medicine cabinets, and SmartMouth Single Packs are great for travel. What hasn't changed is our products' effectiveness in preventing bad breath at its source by eliminating sulfur gas."

The new SmartMouth sizes will be offered at the following suggested retail prices:

10.82-oz. SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash: $7.99

10.82-oz. SmartMouth Clinical Activated Mouthwash: $8.99

10.82-oz. SmartMouth Mouth Sore Activated Mouthwash: $8.49

10-count SmartMouth Original Single Packs $7.99

SmartMouth's Original Activated Mouthwash employs two powerful liquids to eliminate and prevent bad breath. Its Sulfur Eliminating Solution destroys the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gases in the mouth. When mixed with its Zinc Ion Activating Solution, the combined solution instantly activates to release billions of zinc ions that bond to the germs in the mouth, stopping the return of bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day.

SmartMouth Original Activated Breath Rinse Single Packs make it easy to take SmartMouth on the road. The flexible, TSA-friendly packets work just like the dual-pour bottle to keep the two liquids separate until use, and fit easily in a purse, luggage, briefcase or pocket.

"In a recent survey we conducted with OnePoll, we learned 80% of consumers are willing to spend more than $41 per month to never have bad breath," added Scheetz. "I'm happy to report that all formulas of SmartMouth allow you to achieve that goal for well under this amount!"

About SmartMouth

A leading innovator in the fight against bad breath, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories was founded in 1993 by Dr. Marvin Cohen. SmartMouth products utilize a patented zinc-ion-activated technology to eliminate the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gas. The SmartMouth line of homecare oral-hygiene products includes SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash, Clinical Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Activated Mouthwash, Kids Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Mints and Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste. SmartMouth can be purchased at retailers nationwide and online. For more information about SmartMouth products, visit smartmouth.com .

