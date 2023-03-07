Wooster Square Advisors Team Joins Cetera Advisor Networks

$250 million practice joins from Park Avenue Securities

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that the advisors of Wooster Square Advisors have affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks via Cetera Wealth Partners.* Led by managing partner and wealth manager Brett Amendola, Wooster Square manages approximately $250 million in assets under administration, as of January 30, 2023**, and was previously affiliated with Park Avenue Securities.

Wooster Square's veteran team of six professionals brings a combined 150 years of financial services experience to its comprehensive wealth management process, delivering sophisticated financial advice and planning services to families, business owners and professionals. Located in New Haven, Connecticut, a hub of top universities and hospitals, Wooster Square serves the local small business community, legal professionals, and clients in the higher education and medical fields.

"Cetera Wealth Partners is a welcome home for advisors who, like us, are driven to deliver a premium client experience with cutting-edge advice and sophisticated planning strategies," Amendola said. "With Cetera's industry-leading technology, a broad product and platform suite, and a clear vision for our practice, Cetera is the right partner for our business and our clients. In addition, Cetera embraces the importance of independence in an advice-based relationship, and we look forward to accelerating our growth and better serving clients together for years to come."

"We are excited to welcome the Wooster Square team as the latest addition to the Cetera Wealth Partners family," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "Brett and the Wooster Square team share our vision and values as we work to maximize strengths, drive meaningful growth, and serve clients in new and innovative ways."

On the heels of a year that saw a record $13 billion in organic recruiting of assets under administration for Cetera communities, Wooster Square Advisors represents the firm's latest recruiting win and rounds out a strong first quarter of 2023.

