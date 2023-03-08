ESSA Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the virtual Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

