Finance Industry Veteran Jennifer Palmer Launches Asset-Based Lending Company: JPalmer Collective

Firm Specializes in Customized Financing Solutions for Women-Led and Natural Products Companies

NEW YORK , March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On International Women's Day, SFNet president and former CEO of Gerber Finance and eCapital ABL, Jennifer Palmer, is announcing the formation of JPalmer Collective. The asset-based lending firm will provide customized financing solutions with white-glove, consultative services designed to help businesses grow sustainably and founders to retain their equity.

JPalmer Collective (PRNewswire)

The company will specialize in high-growth businesses that do not fit traditional lenders' criteria, including women-led companies and consumer brands focused on conscious consumers, sustainability and inclusivity.

"JPalmer Collective was created to fund entrepreneurs focused on sustainably improving our world and to provide equal access to business funding for women," said Jennifer Palmer, founder and CEO of JPalmer Collective. "While coincidental, the launch timing is perfect: the theme of International Women's Day this year is 'embrace equity,' and we're doing just that by leveling the playing field in financing. More than half of our portfolio will be women-led companies."

With 16 years of experience in the commercial finance industry, Palmer has helped fund the growth of many beloved and successful women-led and natural products brands, including Stasher, Baby Gourmet and Coola. She is joined by Melissa Fleishman as COO, a finance veteran with 25 years of asset-based lending expertise recognized as a distinguished leader in the industry by the Secured Finance Network, and Laura Newman as CFO, a CPA who has spent her career in the accounting and financial services industries on Wall Street and in Big 4 accounting. The firm is headquartered in New York.

A working mother to four girls, Palmer is a female entrepreneur with deep finance industry experience who is committed to helping ensure that the future of financing is female-inclusive. She is the current president of the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) and a recognized leader in the finance industry.

About JPalmer Collective

JPalmer Collective is a customized asset-based lending solutions provider founded in 2023 by Jennifer Palmer, commercial finance veteran, president of SFNet and an advocate for improving women's access to financing. Created to fund high-growth companies that do not fit the traditional lender's criteria, the company provides white-glove service with a consultative approach to women-led companies and consumer brands focused on conscious consumers, sustainability and inclusivity so they can achieve sustainable growth.

