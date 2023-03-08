Zocdoc and Zaya Care Team Up to Deliver Improved Access to Pregnancy and Postpartum Specialty Care, Covered by Insurance

Zaya Care is leveraging Zocdoc's seamless scheduling experience to create access to comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum care specialists — including, for the first time on Zocdoc, lactation consultants

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocdoc , the leading healthcare marketplace that makes it easy for people to find and book in-person or virtual care across +200 specialties and +12k insurance plans, today announced its partnership with Zaya Care , a company on a mission to establish a new standard for maternal care by building the nation's largest network of pregnancy and postpartum care that takes insurance. This partnership will create unprecedented access to insurance-covered pregnancy and postpartum care services – an in-demand, and often hard-to-find, area of healthcare – including the first-ever lactation consultants on Zocdoc.

Now, new parents can find and instantly book in-person and video visit appointments online with participating Zaya Care maternity providers, including pregnancy acupuncturists, maternal mental health therapists, dietitians, pelvic floor therapists and lactation consultants, via Zocdoc.com or the free Zocdoc app. These maternity care specialists take insurance across Aetna, Centivo, Emblem Health, Empire BlueCross BlueShield, Oscar, Oxford Freedom, and United Healthcare insurance plans.

"In a time when as many as 40% of women do not receive the postpartum care they need, often due to cost and access issues, Zaya Care is committed to meet the rising demand for comprehensive maternal care," said Leoni Runge, Zaya Care founder and CEO. "Through our partnership with Zocdoc, we will be better able to grow our presence, and advance our progress toward helping more pregnant and postpartum patients access the care they need, and achieve positive health outcomes."

"We're proud to partner with Zaya Care, and to add the first-ever lactation consultant booking option to Zocdoc," said Oliver Kharraz, M.D., Zocdoc founder and CEO. "Our work with Zaya Care is representative of Zocdoc's continued momentum in growing the number of providers on our marketplace, and will further our ability to help pregnant and postpartum patients find and book care with quality providers."

Zaya Care is just one of the many innovative healthcare entities available on Zocdoc. Outstanding hospitals, health systems, large provider groups, and independent practitioners across the country leverage Zocdoc as an effective digital marketing channel to help reach new patients, improve access to in-person or virtual care for new and existing patients, and provide an exceptional experience from start to finish.

For more information, contact press@zocdoc.com. If you are a healthcare provider who wants to reach new patients and offer seamless access to care — in-person or virtually — you can learn more at zocdoc.com/join . If you are a maternity care provider who wants to join Zaya Care, and be part of its partnership with Zocdoc, you can learn more at https://zayacare.com/for-practitioners/#form .

