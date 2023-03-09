Emmersion Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent For Its Adaptive Language Learning Method

United States Patent No. 11488489 covers Emmersion's innovative process for assessing language proficiency and optimizing personalized learning

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmersion , the leader in certifying language ability through artificial intelligence and developer of the TrueNorth language assessment , announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11488489 to the company, which covers its adaptive language learning method. Emmersion's patent remains in force until 2038, and will play a key role in the development of new solutions that accurately assess and improve language skills through personalization.

About the patent

Conventional approaches toward language learning often involve studying languages in a static fashion by using textbooks and study guides. While traditional forms of learning can be helpful, they do not provide the critical immediate feedback that shows students how well they are progressing, nor do they provide in-the-moment instruction that is tailored toward a learner's unique skill set.

Emmersion's patented language learning method was developed to address these shortcomings. First, the invention tests and analyzes responses to prompts to determine a learner's language proficiency. The technology then automatically adapts to their knowledge level and provides an additional prompt that is designed to further test their skills. By constantly adapting and assessing proficiency, Emmersion's patented method creates a more effective learning process and better addresses the specific needs of users to help them master their target languages.

"Our newly awarded patent recognizes the years of innovation that our team has invested in developing accessible ways for anyone to quickly understand how much progress they have made while learning new languages," said Dr. Jacob Burdis, Director of Product Development at Emmersion and the primary inventor listed on the patent. "We look forward to using our adaptive method to build on our world-class assessments and ensure that users know exactly how proficient they are throughout their language learning journeys."

Emmersion's state-of-the-art assessments

Emmersion's platform has conducted millions of automated assessments for corporate and educational institutions, including The World Bank, Randstad, Columbia University, Brown University and the University of Pennsylvania, providing valuable data on language proficiency scores.

Its AI-powered TrueNorth Speaking and Writing Assessments are used for reliable, pre-employment language screenings in 15 minutes so that companies can hire the perfect candidates for the right roles. Additionally, TrueNorth helps companies measure progress for existing employees who are participating in corporate language learning initiatives. The verbal exam is the world's first fully adaptive speaking assessment and covers nine languages, including English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Mandarin, Portuguese and Tagalog. Educational institutions use WebCAPE , Emmersion's adaptive placement exam, to measure learners' reading, grammar and listening skills in seven languages: English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Mandarin and Russian.

About Emmersion

Founded in 2015, Emmersion is a rapidly growing technology company located in American Fork, Utah. With a mission to close the global communication gap, the company focuses on helping organizations be smarter with their global language strategy. It has developed AI-driven, fully automated language assessments that provide accurate and immediate reports in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Mandarin, Japanese, Russian and Tagalog. With over 700 customers around the world, Emmersion's cloud-based, AI technology automates assessment processes and provides the most accurate results. Emmersion joined the IXL Learning family in 2022. Learn more at www.emmersion.ai.

