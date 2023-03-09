McCormick & Company Named to Barron's 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2023 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List released by Barron's Magazine. McCormick ranked 54th overall. This year marked Barron's sixth annual ranking, and the fifth time in which McCormick has been included on this prestigious list.

"McCormick is honored to be featured as one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fifth year," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman and CEO of McCormick & Company. "This most recent ranking reflects our continued progress against our Purpose-led Performance commitments which include doing what's right for People, Communities, and the Planet we all share."

In addition to the 2023 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, McCormick was also recently recognized as one of America's most JUST companies on the JUST Capital 100 list and Fortune's 2022 Change the World list of 50 global companies.

To learn more about McCormick's Purpose-led Performance commitments and goals, read our 2021 Purpose-led Performance Report or visit the PLP section of our Corporate Website.

To determine the rankings, Barron's collaborated with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in ESG investing, to evaluate and rank the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies based on their market value. Analysis was conducted in five crucial areas: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

