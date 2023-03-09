SourceFuse Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status Demonstrating its Expertise in Cloud Migration Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceFuse, a leading provider of cloud native, bespoke solutions and services for enterprises, today announces that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation is a testament to the work SourceFuse has been undertaking, accelerating the cloud migration and modernization of mission-critical workloads and applications.

The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS Partners with demonstrated AWS technical expertise and proven customer success with specific focus on complex and large-scale & mass AWS cloud migration. Partners with the AWS Migration Competency accelerate their customers' cloud adoption journey by providing business expertise, migration and modernization tools, education, and support to customers in the form of professional services. To receive this designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"We're thrilled to add the AWS Migration Competency to our growing portfolio of AWS tools and services, which includes the AWS Healthcare, DevOps, and Microsoft Workloads Competencies. Our dedicated AWS Business Unit and talented teams of experts have made this accomplishment possible, time and again bringing value and success to our customers," says Kelly Dyer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at SourceFuse."By achieving this competency, SourceFuse has demonstrated its ability to help customers accelerate their migration journey, lower costs, and achieve greater agility on AWS."

SourceFuse is committed to ensuring customers unlock the full potential of the cloud, integrating the most advanced technology available to provide secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. With its modernization-led migration approach as a differentiator from a lift and shift model, we at SourceFuse believe modernization should be the end goal for any organization moving to the cloud. And with its own factory model of prebuilt microservices to support migration and modernization - ARC by SourceFuse - achieving business goals and objectives is accelerated 35% faster than industry benchmarks, including infrastructure modernization and custom application development.

2023 will be the year for modernization-led migrations to AWS. With AWS, SourceFuse is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions to migrate and modernize organizations' applications and data on AWS.

