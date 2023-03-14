10X-NBA ALL-STAR JAMES HARDEN'S IMPACT13 FOUNDATION TEAMS UP WITH BARBANCOURT FONDATION TO INTRODUCE A NEW PLAYGROUND IN PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, 10x-NBA All-Star, basketball legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist James Harden's Impact13 Foundation teamed up with The Barbancourt Fondation to open a brand-new playground in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. It notably consists of a playhouse, slide, staircase, a swing set, and even a soccer field.

Impact13 and the Barbancourt Fondation introduced the new park with a community event on Saturday attended by 416 children from the neighborhood as well as media and friends. The kids quickly immersed themselves in the amenities of the playground, enjoying the slide, swings, and soccer field. It will undoubtedly serve the surrounding area as the perfect local spot for children and their families.

Regarding the opening, President of Fondation Barbancourt Delphine Gardère commented, "We are so excited to create this space in the community. It's going to be a game-changer. We're honored to have the support of James Harden and the Impact13 Foundation to build a safe haven for our kids to have fun."

Impact13's Pilar Donnelly added, "James and Impact13 have an incredible collaborative partnership with the Barbancourt Fondation. We've worked together in the past, and this was a natural extension of our collaboration. We wanted to really build a fun, but most importantly safe place for the children in the area to create formative memories for a long time to come."

Recently, Impact13 Foundation joined forces with the Houston Housing Authority to reinvigorate, recharge, and revive Cuney Home's Basketball Court in Houston.

