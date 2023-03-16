Atoria's Family Bakery, Chomps & Petit Pot Named Winners of the Misfits Market and Upcycled Food Association Upcycling Challenge

Misfits Market & UFA are dedicated to advancing the future of food by supporting entrepreneurs in the growing space of upcycled foods, as Upcycled Certified™ products have grown by 21% between 2021 and 2022.

DENVER, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Misfits Market and Upcycled Food Association, in partnership with Valor Equity Partners, selected Atoria's Family Bakery, Chomps, and Petit Pot as the winners of the Upcycling Challenge, a contest for food entrepreneurs to create an innovative and delicious food product that repurposes excess food or waste. Seven food finalists, chosen from 114 food entrepreneur applicants, pitched their upcycled product ideas to a panel of leaders in food innovation at the Natural Products Expo West trade show.

The Winners

Atoria's Family Bakery, the maker of bread with simple, non-GMO ingredients, won for its upcycled mini naan that includes 18% Regrained Super Grain, a nutritious grain rescued from the beer brewing process.

Chomps, the maker of sustainably sourced proteins with no hidden or harmful ingredients, won for its variety pack of meat snacks that contain 10% meat left over from production.

Petit Pot, the maker of decadent desserts that come in reusable jars and sustainable packaging, won for its upcycled rice pudding with 8.5% broken rice pieces.

Challenge Details and Prizes

Submissions were judged on overall taste, quality of ingredients, percentage of upcycled ingredients, packaging, and demand for the product within the category. Challenge winners will receive a one-year slot placement on Misfits Market with national branding and promotional opportunities and distribution in 48 states. In addition, the Upcycled Food Association will waive its Upcycled Certified™ fee normally incurred during the certification process.

About Misfits Market

Misfits Market is the online grocer focused on accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The company has created the first of its kind food value supply chain focused on building relationships with farmers and producers to eliminate food waste. Misfits Market delivers organic produce, sustainably sourced staples, and other high-quality grocery items to nearly every zip code in 48 states at up to 40 percent off grocery store prices.

About Upcycled Certified™

Upcycled Food Association is the standard-setting body for Upcycled Certified™, which is administered by Where Food Comes From. To date, 72 participating companies have certified a total of 371 products and ingredients.

