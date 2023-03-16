COLUMBIA, Md., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a global provider of data, analytics, and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies, announced today the appointment of Adam Mincham, SVP of Go-To-Market (GTM) Strategy. Under Adam's leadership, Blend360 aims to double down on their Customer First perspective, making the business easier to buy, while providing more innovative use case and industry relevant solutions to solve client challenges and drive value faster.

Blend360 names Adam Mincham SVP of GTM Strategy

Co-Founders Tim Berry and Patrick Hennessy identified five key growth drivers to help Blend360 reach its target of $500 million by 2026, one of those being the Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy. "We needed a skilled senior leader with a growth-oriented mindset and direct experience in growing a business. Adam was the perfect fit as he built and established our B2B consultancy and value proposition and secured impressive clients. We believe Adam's passion for B2B marketing will be valuable in generating revenue and collaborating with business units, capabilities, and client leaders to promote innovation and expansion," says Patrick Hennessy, CEO and Co-Founder of Blend360.

Adam's role encompasses several key areas under the GTM umbrella, including developing Blend's strategy for building out the brand and establishing a GTM plan. As the head of the Marketing team, Adam will be responsible for sharing Blend's story and working closely with industry analysts such as Forrester and Gartner to attract new clients and top talent. He will also provide support to Partnership teams by leveraging the Marketing platform and providing GTM platform and strategy guidance for other areas including Innovation, Verticalization and Business Development. With his expertise and leadership, he will help optimize our operations and drive growth across the organization.

"I am excited to take on the challenge of building a new Go to Market for Blend360, one that shows just how our Customer is at the center of everything we do and puts a spotlight on the amazing talent and innovation we have within Blend360. We are keen to take Blend360 to the next level and be world-renowned within the industry," Adam added.

Blend360 is an award-winning provider of data, analytics, and talent solutions for Fortune 500 companies. The company has made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies every year they have been in business and has been awarded a world-class ranking in client satisfaction for the past four years. It has over 600 employees with offices domestically in NY, MD, CO, and CA and internationally in India and EMEA.

