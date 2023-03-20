Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Boxabl Announces Personalized Concepts for its Casita Home

Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increasing demand for affordable and personalized housing, Boxabl is now showcasing several facades to show how boxabl homeowners can easily customize their Boxabl. Known as the Fancy Casita, or the "Boxabl FC", there are several looks for homeowners to choose from.

Boxabl Announces Personalized Concepts for its Casita Home
Boxabl Announces Personalized Concepts for its Casita Home(PRNewswire)
With the current backlog of 160,000 interested customers, Boxabl is planning its expansion in N Las Vegas.

"This adds the option for a personal twist and whimsy to our standard Casita", says Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl co-founder. "Our core business will remain standard housing units, however, due to increasing demand for customization, we are showcasing Casita personalized styles, including an Abode, Castle, South Beach, Northwoods, and a Mid-century Modern" The goal is to show customers that the customization possibilities are endless.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing. What further differentiates Boxabl from other modular home builders is the ability to deliver homes in a compact design, no longer needing expensive wide load permits.

With the current backlog of 160,000 interested customers, Boxabl is planning its continued expansion in N Las Vegas.

Boxabl
Boxabl(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxabl-announces-personalized-concepts-for-its-casita-home-301776174.html

SOURCE Boxabl

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.